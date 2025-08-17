“The s*x was too athletic” - 3 Secrets you may not know about former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler’s past relationships

Former WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler has been romantically linked with numerous big names in the industry, as well as others outside the professional wrestling world. The star has still not married anyone, but has had some interesting times with everyone he has dated.

The former Intercontinental Champion has often revealed tidbits about his relationships, but there are some secrets that are lesser known. Let’s check out a few secrets about Ziggler’s dating life, which his then-partners themselves revealed.

#3. Dolph Ziggler spent a night with WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Former Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler was also romantically linked with Sunny at one point. While the WWE Hall of Famer never revealed that she dated Ziggler, she did give out some intimate details. During an interview with RF Video and Title Match Wrestling, the legend revealed that she slept with the former WWE star for one night back in 2010.

Not only that, but to prove to the world that she did, the legend also took a picture of the star in bed and showed it to the entire world as well.

"It's called proof and a receipt. I don't know… because he looked cute," she stated [15:08 – 15:14]

#2. Dolph Ziggler seemingly cheated on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Dolph Ziggler and Nikki Bella had a very ‘serious’ relationship back in the day. However, things ended abruptly, and fans still want to know the reason. Fans believe that Ziggler seemingly cheated on Bella while they were dating, which led to an abrupt ending to their relationship.

While Nikki Bella was involved in a relationship with John Cena, Ziggler still tried to get back together with the former Women’s Champion, making some advances towards Bella, which the Hall of Famer revealed to Cena during an episode of Total Divas.

#1. Amy Schumer discussed her romance with Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler once dated Hollywood star Amy Schumer as well. While the two haven't spoken much about their relationship, Schumer did reveal some intimate details about their time together.

In an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, she addressed her relationship with Ziggler, specifically the physical aspects. The Hollywood star stated that while she found things cool the first time around, she later realized that Ziggler’s way was not for her.

“It wasn’t bad, but it just wasn’t for me. The s*x was too athletic. The first time I was like ‘Oh, this is cool.’ Nobody’s ever ragdolled me. He was like spinning me like a Globetrotter. I was like ‘Oh my God.’ I felt so petite. It wasn’t that crazy, but it felt like we were wrestling. There’s a girl [out there] that will be so obsessed with him and psyched at all those events — but I wasn’t the girl,” Schumer stated.

While Ziggler addressed the details Schumer revealed on TV in an interview later, he didn’t choose to discuss the intimate details. Fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE star discusses any of these secrets in the future.

