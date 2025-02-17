'The Shield' to appear tonight, Roman Reigns to send 6'8" giant to help star? 4 predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be both entertaining and eventful. The company has announced a stacked lineup for its upcoming shows.

Ad

WWE has started gearing up for the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Fans will witness the qualifying matches for the last spot in the men's and women's Chamber bouts this week. Besides that, the company could have several surprises in store for viewers.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week.

#4 Seth Rollins could be the mastermind behind the 'new Shield' from NXT

Ad

Trending

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 saw a mysterious group attack Oba Femi. Given its presentation and entrance, fans have dubbed the faction the "new Shield."

This week's WWE RAW could see Seth Rollins, who was The Architect of the original Shield featuring Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, being revealed as the mastermind behind the new faction. Rollins will collide with Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW on Netflix.

Ad

Potential interference from the rest of The Judgment Day could be in the cards during the match. The new Shield could appear during the match to help Rollins even the odds against the heel stable.

#3 Liv Morgan could help Dominik Mysterio defeat AJ Styles on WWE RAW

AJ Styles will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one contest on tonight's WWE RAW. While The Phenomenal One is certainly the favorite to win the bout, that may not happen due to Liv Morgan's interference.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio's on-screen partner, Liv Morgan, could make her presence felt during the match to distract Styles. "Dirty" Dom could then take advantage of the opening to pin Styles.

#2 Jacob Fatu could betray Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tensions have been brewing between The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last couple of weeks. The Samoan Werewolf didn't seem pleased with The Street Champion of the Island's actions on the latest episode of SmackDown and walked away silently.

The growing differences between the duo could lead to Fatu betraying Sikoa on Friday night. The Samoan Werewolf, along with Tama Tonga, could launch a brutal attack on The Street Champion of the Island, laying down the breadcrumbs for a feud.

Ad

#1 Roman Reigns could send Hikuleo

Jimmy Uso will lock horns with Drew McIntyre on this week's SmackDown. The match could see Big Jim defeat The Scottish Psychopath due to interference from the six-foot-eight-inch Hikuleo.

As fans know, Reigns has been on hiatus following his loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match. While the OTC may not return on this week's SmackDown, he could send Hikuleo to help Jimmy prevail over McIntyre.

Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and is rumored to debut in the company shortly. The giant could work on Roman Reigns' orders and appear on SmackDown to help Jimmy Uso.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback