The Shield to finally get back together after 6 years due to wicked betrayal at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

The WWE Universe can't stop hoping for another reunion of The Shield. This is evident from the nostalgia they feel whenever Roman Reigns &amp; Seth Rollins come face to face.Both former Shield members were initially scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam 2025, but plans changed after The Visionary suffered a legitimate injury at SNME. Now, Reigns is set to team up with Jey Uso to lock horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team showdown at SummerSlam.Despite all the history between Roman and Seth, there is still one chance the Hounds of Justice can finally get back together after almost six years. However, Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley, would not be able to join the reunion in this case, as he is one of the top stars of AEW. This could be done if Paul Heyman kicks The Architect out of the faction for leaving him high and dry against the Original Tribal Chief. It was The Revolutionary who provoked the Head of the Table and even mocked him on many instances.Rollins was the one who destroyed Roman on RAW after WrestleMania, along with Bron Breakker. When Roman Reigns made his return, seeking vengeance for the actions, Seth went on hiatus from WWE. This is similar to how the former Undisputed WWE Champion left The Wiseman after WrestleMania last year to suffer at the hands of Solo Sikoa &amp; his new Bloodline.Solo humiliated the Special Counsel until the OTC returned to make the save. Here, the situation is that Seth Rollins left Paul Heyman to get bashed by Roman Reigns. The Visionary is not in WWE when the Oracle needs him the most.Due to this, Heyman may take the bold step and decide to kick Seth Rollins from the alliance. He is already seeking new leadership for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and could soon get a new leader.If this scenario happens, the former Shield members might get on the same page to take down the villainous group. With common enemies, Roman and Seth may reunite as The Shield, giving fans another nostalgic moment.When was the last time The Shield wrestled in WWE?It's been around six years since The Shield competed in the squared circle together. WWE hosted a special event named 'The Shield's Final Chapter.' This was also a farewell for the current AEW star Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) as he was about to leave the Stamford-based promotion.This event took place on April 21, 2019, and Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose wrestled in a six-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. After a match of around 14 minutes, the Hounds of Justice secured the triumph.Since then, the Shield has not been reunited as Dean Ambrose chose to join All Elite Wrestling. On the other hand, Reigns and Rollins are still part of WWE.