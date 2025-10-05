  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Shield to get back together after Paul Heyman replaces Seth Rollins with WWE icon? Potential new Vision leader explored

The Shield to get back together after Paul Heyman replaces Seth Rollins with WWE icon? Potential new Vision leader explored

By Love Verma
Modified Oct 05, 2025 08:05 GMT
The Shield [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Shield [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE star Seth Rollins is currently leading The Vision on Monday Night RAW with Paul Heyman on his side as The Oracle. Heyman turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with The Architect. However, there is a possibility that fans will witness the reunion of The Shield one more time if Heyman replaces Rollins with Punk.

Ad

The Second City Saint and Paul Heyman share a storied history as allies in WWE. Heyman even managed Punk during his iconic run as a heel world champion. The Best in the World and The Wiseman reunited on the Road to WrestleMania 41, but the legendary manager eventually betrayed the RAW Superstar to side with Rollins.

On SmackDown this week, Heyman seemingly walked out on The Visionary while the latter was struggling to get back on his feet following an attack. This could lead to Heyman turning on Rollins in the near future. If this happens, The Voice of the Voiceless could become the new leader of The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This potential angle will also allow CM Punk to become a heel, making his character more interesting. The WWE icon has been a babyface since his comeback, and he could benefit from a new gimmick.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Meanwhile, Rollins might reunite with the OTC to tackle their common enemy. For those unaware, Reigns has had his fair share of problems with Punk in the past. Hence, he might agree to help his former Shield stablemate against the new Vision.

Ad
Ad

Despite working with Punk in the past, Reigns still does not trust him and does not consider him a friend. If The Visionary approaches Reigns to re-form The Shield after a potential betrayal, The Head of the Table might decide to join forces with him for the sake of their history as allies.

A potential reunion of Reigns and Rollins as The Shield could blow the roof off the building and emerge as one of the biggest moments in recent WWE history. As of now, this scenario is speculative.

Ad

When was the last time The Shield reunited in WWE for a match?

The last time The Shield was truly united in WWE was when Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was part of the Stamford-based promotion. This happened at a live event on April 21, 2019. This show was billed as 'The Shield's Final Chapter'.

Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in their final match together. After this, Moxley left the sports entertainment juggernaut, and fans have yet to see the reunion of The Hounds of Justice.

Ad

Only time will tell whether viewers will witness another reunion of The Shield as a trio in the near future.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications