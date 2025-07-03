The Shield to reunite for the first time in 6 years, The Nexus to be formed again? 4 Reunions that should happen in WWE before the end of 2025

The Triple H era has constantly delivered several surprises and incredible storylines to dazzle the WWE Universe. Currently, the Stamford-based promotion is moving towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2 Premium Live Event this month.

Sometimes, storylines lead to massive reunions, which evoke a sense of nostalgia among fans. With just half of 2025 left, fans may witness a few reunions this year.

In this article, we will discuss four reunions that should happen in the sports entertainment juggernaut before the end of 2025.

#4. The father-son reunion

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are the real-life son and father. Dirty Dom made his WWE debut along with his father. Later, he turned heel and joined sides with The Judgment Day.

Over the past few months, WWE has been dropping hints about a Dominik and Finn Balor separation even as the former Universal Champion attempts to take control of The Judgment Day. This is of more significance, especially after Liv Morgan's absence from the company due to injury.

In the forthcoming months, there will be no surprise if Balor turns on Dirty Dom and kicks him out of the villainous faction. If this scenario unfolds, the IC Champion might reunite with his father by turning babyface. This father-son reunion should happen in 2025, especially to turn Dominik into a fan-favorite star.

#3. The Nexus might reunite for a final time

The Nexus is one of the factions that has a big history with John Cena. The Franchise Player is on his final run with WWE, and the company should reunite The Nexus for one final time. Already, Wade Barrett is part of World Wrestling Entertainment, in the role of commentator.

A Nexus reunion will serve as a great comeback story for Bad News Barrett to make one more comeback in the squared circle. By reuniting, the faction can take revenge against the Last Real Champion for his past actions.

#2. The New Day should reunite with Big E

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods suffered a major loss on the red brand this week as they lost the World Tag Team Titles to Judgment Day. Following this loss, many fans have commented that The New Day's heel turn was a complete waste of opportunity.

Despite being one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE, The New Day failed miserably this time as the tag champions. Hence, to revive the team's momentum, The Game should reunite them with Big E before the end of 2025.

The New Day might realise that banishing Big E from the faction was a mistake, and they eventually reunite with him. This move will turn them babyfaces again and rejuvenate their momentum after a seemingly horrific heel turn.

#1. The Shield should reunite in WWE for the first time in 6 years

The Shield is one of the greatest factions in WWE's history. Presently, only Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are former Shield members who are still part of WWE. This sparks the chances of at least a mini Shield reunion in the company since the chances of a Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley in AEW, return seem rather improbable for now.

The reunion should happen before the end of 2025, as Roman and Seth are already engaged in a rivalry. On WWE RAW after WrestleMania, Rollins and Bron Breakker took the OTC out of action, destroying him.

The Head of the Table is yet to make his comeback, and as we move towards SummerSlam, reports have disclosed that Roman's return is set to unfold very soon. Upon their comeback, the Original Tribal Chief is anticipated to feud with The Architect.

In what might be a twist no one saw, if Reigns and Rollins reunite the Hounds of Justice, it will surely evoke an unprecedented reaction in the WWE Universe. Additionally, this reunion could set the stage for a WrestleMania 42 showdown between Reigns and Rollins, if The Visionary backstabs the OTC again.

