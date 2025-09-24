The Shield to reunite after Paul Heyman makes WWE icon the new leader of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been playing a brilliant role as the Oracle of the Vision currently. The faction has dominated the entire company over the past few months, and its power is set to elevate as Seth Rollins challenges Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship.

While Seth Rollins is currently the leader of the faction, with his wife Becky Lynch also a part of the group now, Paul Heyman has been seemingly making some big changes to the storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer shocked the world when he introduced Brock Lesnar before the latter’s match with John Cena at Crown Jewel, and their recent backstage interaction on SmackDown also raised some questions for fans around the world.

Survivor Series is on the horizon, and The Vision is seemingly locked in for the Men’s WarGames match. Brock Lesnar could possibly join the faction in the unforgiving match to prove his alliance with the Oracle of the faction. However, this could further enhance the storyline, and Heyman could possibly name Lesnar as the new leader of the faction.

This possible twist could lead to Rollins making his way out of the faction and reuniting with his Shield brother, Roman Reigns, one last time, to take down the faction. This potential change in leadership of the faction could make headlines all around the globe and possibly change the entire landscape of the company.

A potential twist like this could end up being one of the greatest storylines in recent memory and open the doors for a number of intense feuds and matches in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the story next.

Paul Heyman explained Becky Lynch’s addition to the Vision at WWE Clash in Paris

The main event of WWE Clash in Paris featured a massive fatal 4-way match featuring Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rollins didn’t have the Vision as a backup after Bronson Reed’s clash with Roman Reigns, and the latter’s attack on Paul Heyman after the match.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Heyman revealed that with the champion alone during the main event, they used their plan B and brought Becky Lynch out to help her husband retain.

“All right, everything to do with it. I’ll reveal it to you right now. It came together because of me. Would you like to know why? Because Roman Reigns choked my a*s out. That’s why,” Heyman stated. “We had to go to plan B, which was plan Becky. You can’t leave the champ out there all by himself.” (H/T Wrestling News)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have worked brilliantly alongside each other lately, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

