The Shield to reunite to take out 2 big names, Roman Reigns to retire legend? 4 WWE stars who could retire The Rock 

The Rock has been a major part of The Bloodline storyline since last year. But, The Final Boss has only made sporadic appearances following WrestleMania 40.

The People's Champion returned on last week's SmackDown and offered Cody Rhodes to become his corporate champion. The High Chief will also feature at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Though The Brahma Bull has been going strong, there has been speculation about his retirement recently. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it may not be long before The Rock announces his final match in the squared circle.

The following piece will explore four potential names who could retire The Brahma Bull:

#4. Cody Rhodes

As mentioned earlier, The Rock offered Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become his corporate champion. The American Nightmare has until March 1 to make a decision.

One potential direction could see Cody Rhodes refusing to bow down to The Final Boss, laying down the breadcrumbs for a big feud. The American Nightmare could retain his title against the men's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania before potentially clashing with The Rock at SummerSlam.

If so, Rhodes could defeat The High Chief at the Biggest Party of The Summer and retire him.

#3. Roman Reigns

A potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for the last couple of years. However, it has yet to come to fruition. That said, the company may finally pull the trigger on the dream clash this year.

As speculated by many, The Final Boss could turn on Roman Reigns, and rob him of his Tribal Chief status, plus his Wiseman Paul Heyman. The creative team could then use this angle to weave an interesting storyline, leading to a money match.

Roman Reigns could then reclaim his lost throne and end The Rock's career for good by prevailing over him in the potential clash.

#2. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could reunite to end The Rock's authority

If Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's offer and turns heel to become his corporate champion, it could lead to a massive reunion in WWE. While a Shield reunion is highly unlikely, given Jon Moxley is expected to stay with AEW until 2027, fans could witness a partial Shield reunion.

Although they are currently at loggerheads, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could potentially end their differences following a potential war at WrestleMania, and join forces with each other to fight The Rock and Cody Rhodes. While the OTC could challenge The American Nightmare for his title, The Visionary could be focused on The Final Boss.

The duo could take down The Final Boss and Rhodes, ending both The Final Boss' tyranny and his career at the same time.

#1. Double retirement

Expand Tweet

John Cena is currently rumored to win the Elimination Chamber to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, The Rock could abuse his powers and replace The Cenation Leader in the 'Mania match against Rhodes, if The American Nightmare refuses to become his corporate champion.

If that is indeed the case, it is bound to not go down well with John Cena. Big Match John could later challenge The People's Champion for a match, which could be billed as the final match of both the veterans.

Cena and Rock share quite a bit of history between them. The duo was involved in a fierce rivalry more than a decade ago, and another potential bout between the duo would indeed be best for business.

