"The shirt is not staying on for long" - 44-year-old star details his shocking return to WWE

A WWE veteran recently returned at a recent premium live event and received an incredible reaction from the fans.

WWE Backlash took place in Puerto Rico this month and featured one of the most lively crowds the company has seen in some time. The fans were invested in every match but reached a new level when Bad Bunny battled The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

Savio Vega and Carlito made surprise appearances during the match to help Bad Bunny even the odds against The Judgment Day. The popular recording artist defeated Damian in the Street Fight at the premium live event.

Carlito recently appeared on Busted Open and discussed his return at WWE Backlash. He noted that they asked him to wear the LWO shirt, and he responded that he would wear whatever they wanted, but it just wouldn't stay on for long.

"It was funny too because before I go out there they go 'Oh, we need you to wear an LWO shirt'. I said, 'Bro, I'll wear whatever you want but the shirt is not staying on long, you know what I mean?'. I don't know when I'll be on world television again so the shirt is coming off as soon as it can," said Carlito. [From 00:20 - 00:34]

Carlito claims that Vince McMahon wanted him to continue to copy WWE legend

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently discussed his gimmick in the company and disclosed that he ripped off Razor Ramon.

The 44-year-old debuted in 2004 and defeated John Cena in his first televised match to win the United States Championship. Carlito recently appeared at the For The Love of Wrestling event in the United Kingdom and noted that Vince McMahon wanted him to continue spitting apples at people during his time in the promotion.

"The apple spitting, if you notice, if you look at old Razor Ramon promos, mine are all basically ripoffs of that. In one of those, he spat something at some guy and in mine, it was an apple. Then Vince [McMahon] saw that and he said, 'Okay, I like it kid. I want you to keep spitting apples at people's faces.' And then I asked him am I the one spitting the apples? He goes, 'Yeah.' Okay, I got no problem with that. I could do that all day," said Carlito. [From 3:07 to 3:29]

Carlito's appearance at Backlash seems to be a one-off for now. It will be interesting to see if he gets another run in the company before his in-ring career ends.

