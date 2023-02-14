The Tribal Chief overthrown, Former WWE Champion returns - 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn will finally get his shot at Roman Reigns this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber in front of his home crowd in Montreal. It is, without a doubt, the biggest match of Zayn's career, but there are so many combustible elements that it's hard to see this match ending cleanly.

Zayn was a member of The Bloodline until The Royal Rumble event last month, and now he appears to have split the family with his betrayal.

Will the former Honorary Uce be able to take away The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as well?

#5. Roman Reigns defeats Sami Zayn in Montreal at Elimination Chamber

The most likely outcome here is that Roman Reigns is able to make light work of his latest challenger and continues to dominate WWE heading into WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen as a credible threat to Reigns throughout his run with The Bloodline, and it appears that this match is more about the story surrounding it than the match itself. Even if Zayn loses the match, he could still find a way to come between Roman Reigns and his family and cost him much more than his Championships.

#4. Sami Zayn wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Sami Zayn has been able to convince Jey Uso to walk away from his family following his betrayal of The Bloodline, and it appears that he could be facing just Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Saturday night.

This will be a much easier challenge for Zayn than facing the whole Bloodline and could give him the momentum he needs to overcome the odds and win his first major title in WWE. Zayn is in his hometown and is the most popular face in the company at the moment, so it's hard to count him out.

#3. Solo Sikoa helps Roman Reigns to retain his Championships

Solo Sikoa will be the only man in Roman Reigns' corner this weekend in Montreal at Elimination Chamber after Reigns told Jimmy and Jey Uso to remain at home. Sikoa, on his own, is enough of a threat at ringside to help Reigns get past Zayn, proving where his loyalty lies by helping The Tribal Chief to ensure another WrestleMania main event.

Twists and turns are expected following the match, much like at The Royal Rumble, but the match itself could be straightforward and could see Reigns successfully defend his title with the help of his Bloodline cousin.

#2. Kevin Owens returns and costs Sami Zayn the match at Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen since The Royal Rumble PLE and appears to have been selling the injuries he suffered in his beatdown by The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion could return this weekend, and whilst many fans expect him to help Sami against Roman Reigns, this may not be the case.

Instead, he could return and be the reason why Sami Zayn loses, thus preventing his long-time friend from winning the Championship that has alluded him for several years.

#1. Jey Uso invades and aligns with Sami Zayn

Jey Uso has been told to remain at home for Elimination Chamber, but there is a belief that The Usos could make an appearance in Montreal and could sway the outcome of this match.

Jey Uso has defied orders from Roman Reigns in the past, and it's likely that he will be part of this weekend's show. Uso could finally make it clear and claim that he is coming for Roman Reigns' throne as the Head of the Table.

Do you think Sami Zayn can overcome Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

