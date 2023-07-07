The Tribal Court and 4 more memorable segments in WWE history

Heads up! This upcoming edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to feature another Tribal Court session. This will mark The Tribal Chief's first WWE appearance since being pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

We'll have to wait one more day to see Roman's trial, but for now, let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and recollect some of WWE's most memorable talk show segments.

#5. Miz TV

According to The Miz, his signature segment is the most must-see talk show in WWE history. While there might be many who would disagree with the A-Lister, there's no denying that Miz TV has produced some pretty memorable moments over the years.

It was on this very segment that Bayley got to air her grievances at the WWE Universe and fans who she felt had turned their backs on her. Keep in mind that this was just a week after she'd turned heel.

Following this, Bayley and Mercedes Monè (FKA Sasha Banks) became one of the highlights of WWE's pandemic era and even held every available main roster Women's title simultaneously at one point.

#4. Piper's Pit

Before there was Miz TV, Carlito's Cabana, The Highlight Reel, A Moment of Bliss, The Grayson Waller effect, or any famous wrestling segment, there was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Piper's Pit. The segment produced a host of memorable spots during its run, but a certain incident involving a coconut and Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka ranks atop the list.

Snuka was considered to be one of the wrestling world's most adored superstars at the time, whilst Piper was regarded as one of the most hated. Neither Rowdy nor Superfly is with us anymore, but the fact that this incident is still touted to this very day serves as one of the many indications that these two had an impact on all generations to follow.

#3. The Highlight Reel

He might be AEW's resident Painmaker now, but he was once Y2J in WWE.

During Chris Jericho's stint there, you may recall a certain talk show called The Highlight Reel. One of the show's most prominent occurrences happened during a 2008 edition when Shawn Michaels was the special guest.

Y2J would cement his status as a heel by forcing Shawn's head through the Jeritron 5000, injuring him in the process.

Once HBK recovered, the two would go on to have one of the greatest feuds in WWE history.

#2. The Cutting Edge

Rember that time back in 2018 when Becky Lynch turned heel and the fans weren't having it? Remember when she insulted her supporters, rejected their cheers, and blamed them for her being held back by the company?

Yeah, well, none of it worked, so WWE decided to up the ante. The Cutting Edge returned in October 2018 with special guests Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. While you're not going to see too many wrestlers as beloved as the Rated-R Superstar, Lynch's verbal cheap shots at Edge still weren't enough for the fans to jeer her.

#1. Tribal Court is scheduled for WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Court is scheduled to be in session this Friday Night on SmackDown, and Roman Reigns will more than likely bring all his bitterness and bad energy from Money in the Bank to the blue brand.

It wasn't too long ago that Sami Zayn was tried, if you recall. Moreover, the former Bloodline member would've been found guilty if Jey Uso hadn't stepped in and stopped Solo Sikoa from attacking him.

That, along with Jey's heartfelt speech, was one of the standout moments in the entire Bloodline story arc so far. Sort of makes you think we'll see shades of that again, huh?

Nah, who are we kidding? Reigns has done nothing but tease, manipulate, and start drama with his family for the better part of three years. How about a little taste of his own medicine?

