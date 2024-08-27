The ultimate heartbreaking betrayal, new stable to form? - 4 finishes for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is just days away. The big show, which will be held live from Berlin, Germany, will air on Saturday, August 31, 2024. As is the case with European and many international shows, Bash in Berlin will air earlier than other big premium live events.

As of now, there are five big matches booked for Bash in Berlin, but the bout with arguably the most interest and build-up is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre. Not only are the two set to clash, but they will do so in a Strap Match.

The rules of a Strap Match are quite simple. Instead of having to pin your opponent or make them submit, a wrestler must instead manage to touch each corner, one-by-one, without being stopped by the star they are connected to via a leather strap.

Despite there only being one way to win the match, there are numerous potential finishes for the bout this Saturday. This article will look at a handful of possibilities, which include a new stable forming as well as a heartbreaking betrayal.

Below are four finishes for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin 2024.

#4. Drew McIntyre could low-blow CM Punk to win

Drew McIntyre has had quite a career in WWE. During his first run with the Stamford-based promotion, Drew managed to win tag team gold and the Intercontinental Championship. Upon returning to the company, The Scottish Warrior has also become a world champion.

While Drew is a phenomenal in-ring competitor, he is also not above cheating or winning by some kind of underhanded tactic. Names such as Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins have all fallen victim to the former WWE Champion due to this.

CM Punk may face the same fate at Bash in Berlin. The Scottish Warrior could potentially nail The Straight Edge Superstar below the belt with a low blow. This groin strike, while not technically illegal, is a cheap shot. Still, it might be enough to allow Drew to touch all four corners.

#3. CM Punk could win cleanly at Bash in Berlin 2024

CM Punk is a legend in pro wrestling, but he has had a rocky relationship with WWE. He returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year after around a decade of bitter vitriol shared between both parties.

Since returning, Punk has only had two televised matches. One was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he was last eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The other bout was against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Punk lost that match too, meaning he has yet to win on a broadcasted show since returning to WWE.

That could and arguably should change at Bash in Berlin 2024. Punk needs to pick up a win and the best way to achieve it would be for the Second City Saint to nail a GTS and proceed to touch all four corners, thus winning the match cleanly.

#2. AJ Lee could return to WWE and break CM Punk's heart

AJ Lee is a veteran of WWE. She was a participant in the competition show era of NXT and later went on to hold the Divas Championship and even became General Manager of RAW at one point in time before stepping away from the Stamford-based company.

The former Divas Champion has been the topic of conversation in WWE off and on for many months now. It started once CM Punk returned to the promotion, but it took off as Drew McIntyre began regularly mentioning her. In fact, The Scottish Warrior even has a bracelet with AJ Lee's name on it.

Many people hope that AJ returns to the company and if she does, most expect her to work alongside her husband. In what could be a shocking swerve, Lee could return at Bash in Berlin 2024 and cost CM Punk the win. She could low-blow him or slap him. From there, Drew could win the match. Lee and McIntyre could then have an on-screen relationship.

#1. Gallus could join Drew McIntyre and form a Scottish stable on the main roster

Gallus is a faction currently performing on WWE NXT. The group is made up of real-life brothers, Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey, alongside Wolfgang. All three men are Scottish and were staples in the British wrestling scene before joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

While Gallus has had mixed success on NXT and a fair bit of success on NXT UK, the trio does not have much left to do with the developmental brand. However, this could be where Drew McIntyre comes in.

The Scottish Warrior could form a new stable alongside Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. The group could officially unite at Bash in Berlin 2024 with the trio attacking CM Punk and putting the boots on him. This could allow an exhausted and sore Drew to hit all four corners, win the match, and once again stand tall over his rival.

