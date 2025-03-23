The Undertaker to destroy WWE star at WrestleMania 41 and set up a rematch after 15 years? Exploring potential hint

WWE legend The Undertaker has enjoyed mainstay status at almost every WrestleMania. Last year’s 'Mania saw him Chokeslam The Rock and help Cody Rhodes take down Roman Reigns' impressive 1316-day Undisputed Championship reign. Now, there’s a possibility that The Phenom could destroy Drew McIntyre in Las Vegas.

The Scottish Warrior recently appeared in an interview with Ten Count and said that a match against The Phenom would be a dream come true for him. He also mentioned that The Undertaker was a big role model in his life. Furthermore, he pointed out that Taker owed him another match after he destroyed him 15 years ago on March 19, 2010.

"I'm not gonna go on about if it happens, it happens, it would be a dream come true. The Undertaker versus anybody would be a huge deal. The Undertaker just showing up would be a huge deal. But if I had the opportunity to be in one last program with him, just the history we've got together. He was legitimately my mentor from age about 22 to 25, being around him, learning from him, watching him how he conducted himself as such a leader and such a force in WWE. Having the match where he ended my undefeated streak, inevitably the tag team match where he got me again so I'm own one," he said.

The Deadman has often mentioned that retirement doesn’t sit right with him and that he has the urge to get back in the ring. Thus, just like last year, The Phenom could make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 and crush McIntyre this time.

This could eventually turn into a big rematch between The Deadman and The Scottish Warrior. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Drew McIntyre had almost faced The Undertaker in a WrestleMania match once

Drew McIntyre had the status of “The Chosen One” in WWE and constantly delivered on the expectations of the company and fans. The rise in popularity was enough for the creative team to discuss plans and put McIntyre in a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

However, the match was ultimately scrapped to put Shawn Michaels in the ring with The Phenom, which turned into his retirement match. In the same interview with Ten Count, The Scottish Warrior disclosed that he had learned about the plans for him to be The Deadman’s Mania opponent.

However, he said that plans can change rapidly and the future could always hold a possible match for him against Taker.

"I mean, you never know for sure, but I did hear it was a possibility. Things change a lot, obviously, when you've got multiple weekly television shows, 52 weeks a year, but at one point, I believe I was supposed to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania. That was a working idea, and things changed a lot. It didn't materialize. And we got probably the best match of all time because it didn't materialize that year with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. And, you know, he might be retired, but he's been retired a few times, and I'll still hold out hope that match is still a possibility," McIntyre said.

It would be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior is granted his wish to face The Deadman in the future.

