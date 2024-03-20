The Undertaker gets candid on the current generation of WWE Superstars: What are they not practicing enough?

WWE has experienced several changes in the past couple of years alone, and The Undertaker is not a fan of some. Although many fans have praised the shift in the product, the Hall of Famer has criticized some of the in-ring moves by current stars.

The Undertaker spent decades in the industry before retiring from in-ring performance in 2020. Despite already retiring, The Deadman's passion for the business remains unmatched. The former WWE Champion frequently gives strong opinions about the difference between the past and current environments. Another difference he noticed in current superstars is how they fail to deliver punches like before.

During a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, the topic of wrestlers sucking punches nowadays was thrown into the mix. The veteran wrestler stated that superstars don't practice enough to understand the importance of a good straight punch.

The former world champion added that punches nowadays are used as a transition piece rather than an actual move. The Deadman added that although some superstars could still throw a good punch, it doesn't carry the same weight because the storytelling aspect of wrestling has changed so much that death-defying stunts are put into much more focus.

Among the wrestlers he competed with during his legendary career, The Undertaker singled out Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Arn Anderson who delivered and received some good punches.

What other criticisms did The Undertaker have with the current WWE roster?

The Deadman's latest WWE television appearance was in October 2023 at NXT

On a previous episode of the same podcast, The Deadman had a more in-depth observation of the current locker room of the Stamford-based promotion.

The 58-year-old stated that many of the company's current superstars are "cookie cutters." He continued that since many of them are looking for the right formula, they bring nothing new to the table and stay within the box. According to the legendary wrestler, two superstars who thought outside the box were Bray Wyatt (for his character) and The Rock (for his promos).

Does The Undertaker still think about returning to in-ring action?

Although The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 36, The Deadman revealed that he still feels the "itch" to return from time to time.

It would be interesting to see when fans would witness the Hall of Famer on WWE television again.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you agree with The Undertaker's observation? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion