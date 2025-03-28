The Undertaker to posthumously induct wrestling legend into WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring the possibility

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. He is a multi-time World Champion known for his incredible WrestleMania streak and unforgettable wrestling persona. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

In 2025, there is a chance that The Deadman could once again play a role in the WWE Hall of Fame. This time around, he could focus on inducting a late legend. The Undertaker could posthumously induct Kamala into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

There have been rumors floating around that The Ugandan Giant could be inducted into the prestigious hall. This comes following the news that his family has signed a Legends contract for the former Memphis Wrestling star.

The Undertaker and Kamala have plenty of history. The two men feuded in WWE with house show matches all over the United States and Canada. Their rivalry ultimately concluded with a Casket Match at Survivor Series 1992.

If anyone still affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment today should induct Kamala, it is likely The Deadman. Their history together just makes the move logical. Kamala is certainly deserving of the spot; it is just a shame he is no longer with us to enjoy his moment.

Another WWE legend is rumored for the 2025 Hall of Fame

So far, the official names announced for the 2025 Hall of Fame include The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters, and Lex Luger. There have been other names rumored, including the aforementioned Kamala induction.

One man who could be inducted this year is an Attitude Era standout. Ken Shamrock's name has allegedly been discussed as yet another entry in this year's prestigious group. This is a big deal.

Shamrock is a crossover superstar. Not only is he a former WWE Intercontinental Champion known for feuds with stars such as The Rock and Owen Hart, but he is also one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts and, specifically, the UFC.

Given that World Wrestling Entertainment is now part of TKO Group Holdings alongside the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it would make sense now more than ever for Shamrock to be inducted. He is one of very few to succeed at a high level in both companies.

For now, it remains unclear whether Kamala and Ken Shamrock will join McCool, Typhoon, Earthquake, Triple H, and Luger in the 2025 Hall of Fame. Both men are certainly worthy additions, however.

