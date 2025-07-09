The Undertaker to return to chokeslam 6’4’’ WWE Superstar at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Possibility explored

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker retired from the squared circle a few years ago. However, fans have always wanted the legend to make his in-ring return and make headlines with a surprising match. The legend made an appearance at WrestleMania XL, but just to chokeslam The Rock and help Cody Rhodes finally finish his story.

Ad

The Undertaker could make his return this weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to finally make his in-ring return official for one last match. The massive show could feature the Phenom returning to deliver a massive chokeslam to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, possibly right after his match against Goldberg.

This could be the perfect way to lead to a match between the two on a stage like WWE SummerSlam. A battle of chops between these heavy hitters would undoubtedly be worth watching, and it could end up being one of the best matches of the summer.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

The Phenom has often addressed how big a fan he is of the Ring General’s work, which is the perfect reason why the Undertaker would return for a match against Gunther to finally witness what all the buzz around the Ring General has been about.

The Phenom recently underwent heart surgery, which he was forced to get right after WrestleMania 41. Michelle McCool revealed this in a recent appearance on Taker's Six Feet Under podcast, which makes the chances of his in-ring return slim at best. However, with the Deadman having a lot of passion for the industry, he might step up to a potential showdown against the Ring General. Fans will have to wait and see if the Phenom has any plans to return to the squared circle in the future.

Ad

WWE legend recently addressed The Undertaker’s potential return

While it has been a few years since the Phenom announced his retirement, his return at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes pick up a victory raised a lot of speculation about his in-ring return. WWE Hall of Famer JBL addressed the same in a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, where he addressed the Phenom’s potential in-ring return in the future.

Ad

"I would think it'd be a possibility. He ['Taker] looks great. I mean, he looks great, and he is in terrific shape. I know the type of training, he's doing a lot of functional training, not just you know, training, like going and doing some benchpress, and squats, you know, the old powerlifting, lifts that we all did," JBL added. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

Ad

With a potential return possibly in the cards, only time will tell if The Phenom decides to lace his boots once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!