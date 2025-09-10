The Usos to breakup after WWE icon returns to replace Jey Uso at Wrestlepalooza 2025? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have reunited on RAW after a long time, and The Usos are currently involved in a heated feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They are set to battle The Vision members in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. However, Jey's actions have been quite erratic of late, as he has been acting recklessly without paying heed to his brother.

Speculation has been mounting that The Usos could momentarily break up after Big Jim declines to tag along with The YEET Master. Jimmy Uso could ask Jey Uso to take a break and reflect on himself. Rumors have been swirling that he could bring Roman Reigns to Wrestlepalooza as his new partner to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Reigns has a score to settle with The Vision members after he suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Breakker and Reed at Clash in Paris. However, the possibility of him replacing Jey Uso at Wrestlepalooza is extremely low. The OTC is currently not scheduled for the upcoming spectacle and WWE is unlikely to bring him back as a surprise return.

Besides, The Usos' reunion is currently one of the hottest things, and the company does not seem to be canceling their upcoming match. This storyline is currently revolving around Jey Uso and whether he can coexist with Jimmy Uso, given the recent change in his attitude. Although the twins reunited, they didn't seem to be on the same page yet.

Regardless of the situation, there are little to no chances of The Usos' breakup at this point. However, this is currently speculation. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

The Usos to lose against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza?

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will compete as a tag team after a long time at Wrestlepalooza as they take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It is expected to be a hard-hitting battle with fast-paced action and drama. However, the outcome may not be in The Usos' favor, as they could lose the bout.

This tag team match is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and ringside interference. Rumors have been swirling that LA Knight could intervene in the closing moments of the bout to cost Jey Uso. The Megastar has a score to settle with the former Intercontinental Champion after what transpired recently.

This week on RAW, Knight helped Jey avoid getting squashed at the hands of The Vision members. However, The YEET Master repaid the favor by hitting him with a vicious Spear. Hence, The Defiant One could be looking for revenge, which could prompt him to cost The Usos at Wrestlepalooza.

However, this is entirely speculation at this point. This storyline has taken an interesting turn on Monday Night RAW. It will be quite fascinating to see what happens at the upcoming spectacle and what the future holds for Jey and Jimmy Uso.

