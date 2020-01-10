The Usos reveal reasons behind their dramatic new look after return

The Usos debuted their new look on SmackDown

The Usos recently returned to WWE TV when they saved Roman Reigns from another assault at the hands of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

The real-life brothers have been missing from WWE TV for around five months and, it was quite obvious that they had gone through a change of look ahead of their return, sporting new, short hair styles.

Whilst speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, The Usos revealed the reason behind the new look and what inspired it.

Man, just change Corey, you know what I'm saying, we just felt it. It was just time for change, it wasn't no gear it wasn't no tats, it was none of that man it was just a straight-up haircut.

"Like, for me actually I told myself, every trouble I've been in I've had long hair so I cut it. My brother cut it the first month he came home... I think I cut mine like two weeks before we came back because I was still holding onto my hair," said Jimmy.

The Usos have become quite well known for having long hair throughout their career, but now it appears that they have decided to usher a new beginning with a new style.

