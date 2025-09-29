The Vision to add its newest member following massive heel turn on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

On tonight's WWE RAW, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will collide with The Usos in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The Vision members previously defeated Jimmy and Jey at Wrestlepalooza. During the bout, The YEET Master accidentally busted himself open with a steel chair, ultimately leading to the heel duo securing the win.

That said, The Vision could gain a new member on this week's RAW in the form of Jey Uso, who might turn heel and join the villainous faction. After several setbacks, the former World Heavyweight Champion has seemingly decided that a change of attitude is necessary to regain his spot at the top.

Jey is becoming more and more self-centered with each passing week, and with him already showing heel tendencies, this week's WWE RAW may fully cement his turn to the dark side. Last week, The YEET Master faced LA Knight in a singles match.

During the bout, Reed and Breakker made their presence felt, distracting The Megastar. Instead of helping Knight fend off the heel duo, Jey Uso took advantage of the situation to pick up the win. After the match, The Vision members were about to attack Knight before Jimmy Uso came out with a steel chair to make the save.

Interestingly, Jey had no intention of helping The Megastar, as he walked out without looking back. After reuniting earlier this month, The Usos have failed to get on the same page, as Jey's recent attitude hasn't sat well with Jimmy. Big Jim has confronted his twin about this several times, but it appears that The YEET Master has made up his mind about not playing nice anymore.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and that's exactly what Jey Uso could do tonight on WWE RAW by allying with The Vision. The former Bloodline member may consider his twin as a liability and betray him during the Tornado Tag Team Match, turning heel in the process. Joining the villainous faction may get Jey closer to his goal of regaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

That said, while it sounds exciting, this scenario is purely speculative. Fans will have to tune in to WWE RAW tonight to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.

Could Roman Reigns return tonight on WWE RAW?

Roman Reigns has been sidelined since the brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris. With the heel duo facing his cousins in a Tornado Tag Team Match, tonight could be the perfect stage for the OTC to make his return to exact revenge on The Vision members.

Moreover, it was Reigns' advice that catalyzed Jey Uso's shift in attitude. Therefore, The Head of the Table's eventual return and his reaction to The YEET Master's recent behaviour will surely be intriguing to witness.

