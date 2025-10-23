The Vision to hire their personal corrupt WWE official to make matters worse for Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Last week on WWE RAW, The Vision got rid of The Visionary, as Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins by spearing him out of his boots. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman were initially taken aback but eventually chose to side with The Dog of WWE.

While Becky Lynch was absent from last week's show, she confronted The Oracle this week and put him on notice. Big Time Becks threatened Heyman that when Rollins returns, he would be coming after all of Paul's allies.

Paul Heyman is not someone who responds to threats kindly, as he may pull some strings and hire a WWE official to make matters worse for The Man. Recently, there have been issues between the referee Jessika Carr and Becky Lynch. Heyman could take advantage of this situation and recruit Carr in The Vision.

On the October 6 episode of RAW, Becky Lynch faced Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. During the bout, Lynch berated Jessika Carr, who was officiating the bout. Carr responded by costing Becky the match with a rather fast ten-count when the Irish star was outside the ring.

Carr took a dig at The Man following this week's episode of the flagship show, where Lynch was disqualified against Maxxine in a Women's Intercontinental Championship match.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess I don’t say a lot or stir up issues….but it’s wild that someone keeps talking about me….when all they’ve been doing is tapping out, getting counted out, and taking the easy way out by getting disqualified. But I’m the problem? 🤔

Having a referee in its back pocket could make things a lot easier for The Vision. Jessika could not only cost Lynch her Women's IC Championship, but also ensure Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed emerge victorious in their bouts.

That said, while this could be an exciting scenario, it is only speculative at this point.

Becky Lynch receives an interesting offer from 7'3" WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch was absent during last week's RAW, where Seth Rollins was kicked out of the faction. The Man took to X to react to the shocking turn of events. Interestingly, Omos replied to Lynch, stating that his services were available if the Irish star needed backup against The Vision.

Lynch responded to the 7'3" star, indicating that she was considering the offer. While there was no follow-up to this on the latest episode of the Monday night show, it has made fans excited at the possibility of Omos becoming Becky Lynch's bodyguard.

The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE television for over a year, and fans have been waiting for his comeback. That said, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them in the coming weeks.

