The Vision to introduce debuting megastar and have him go after Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

If kicking out Seth Rollins wasn't enough, The Vision could now ruin The Architect's comeback as well. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker turned on the then-World Heavyweight Champion. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, who were left in shock by this, eventually sided with The Dog of WWE.

While Becky Lynch may have threatened The Oracle this week that whenever Rollins returns, he would be coming after each one of Heyman's allies, The Vision could be prepared for The Architect's return and effectively ruin it by introducing a debuting megastar to go after the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The name in question is Post Malone, who had a brief run-in with Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris. The incident seemingly didn't sit well with the Grammy-nominated musician, as revealed by Jelly Roll in a recent interview.

Jelly recently made his WWE debut at SummerSlam, teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. Despite a valiant effort, the singer was pinned by The Maverick at the end.

Jelly, along with Post Malone, was in attendance at Clash in Paris. In the main event, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match, thanks to an assist from Becky Lynch.

After the bout, the power couple walked up to Jelly and Post, who were enjoying the show in the crowd, and berated them.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Jelly Roll revealed that Post Malone was unhappy with how The Architect treated him at the Paris event and wants to settle the dispute by potentially stepping into the ring. Now, if the musician wants to follow in Jelly's footsteps and make an in-ring debut in WWE, The Vision could take notice and recruit Post to the faction.

Moreover, given The Visionary's experience, there could be no better first opponent than Seth Rollins for the Grammy-nominated megastar. That said, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. The Visionary is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen when Rollins makes his comeback.

Former WWE writer criticizes The Vision's promo on RAW

On this week's RAW, The Vision addressed Seth Rollins' eviction from the group. Paul Heyman didn't hold back, firing brutal shots at The Architect, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. That said, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out inconsistencies in The Oracle's promo.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say:

"They did two very weird things tonight. First, Heyman said, Seth Rollins is not here tonight because of what this man did and what that man did, talking about the Tsunami and the Spear. Then he later went on in the same promo to talk about his bum shoulder. So, it's like what is it, bro? Did they put him out? Guys, you gotta get your stories straight, man."

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Saturday Night's Main Event, where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.

