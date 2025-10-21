The Vision to reveal 8-time WWE champion as its new leader by costing Jey Uso? Potential explored

The Vision kicked off the most recent episode of WWE RAW, addressing Seth Rollins' shocking eviction from the faction on last week's show. Adam Pearce provided an update on The Architect, revealing that he would be sidelined for a while due to last week's attack. As a result, Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship.Moreover, the RAW general manager announced a Battle Royal to determine CM Punk's opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacant World Heavyweight Title. However, due to their disrespectful behavior toward Adam Pearce in the opening segment, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were not included in the match, despite Paul Heyman's attempts to convince Pearce otherwise.After a chaotic bout, Jey Uso came out on top and will now go on to face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on November 1. However, since Adam Pearce prevented The Vision from potentially getting a title shot, the faction may pull off another swerve by introducing Jimmy Uso as the new leader, who could turn on his twin at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.Big Jim also participated in the multi-man bout this week, but his championship aspirations were crushed by his own twin, as Jey Uso saw an opportunity to get rid of Jimmy and LA Knight at the same time, and took it without hesitation. Jimmy was visibly frustrated following the match, as he had saved Jey from being eliminated several times during the bout.However, given The YEET Master's recent behavior, his actions weren't exactly shocking. Jey's obsession with regaining the World Heavyweight Championship has made him a completely different person. If he actually ends up winning the title at the upcoming SNME, Main Event Jey may get blinded by power and end up like his cousin, Roman Reigns.Therefore, to save him from this, Jimmy Uso may be forced to shake hands with the devil and join The Vision to cost The YEET Master a potential title victory on November 1. And who knows, maybe the underlying motivation behind this shocking decision could be Big Jim's own obsession with finding success as a singles star.Jimmy is an 8-time tag team champion in WWE, but has yet to win a singles title. Aligning with The Vision may be a desperate attempt by Big Jim to get to the top. That said, this scenario is only speculative at this point.Jey Uso sends a message to CM Punk after winning the Battle Royal on WWE RAWFollowing his Battle Royal win, Jey Uso had an intense face-off with his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, CM Punk, in the closing moments of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint secured his title shot last week by beating Jey and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match, where he pinned The YEET Master to win.After the show, Main Event Jey took to Instagram stories to send a message to The Best in the World. Jey uploaded a picture of The Usos with Punk, accompanied by the following caption:&quot;Man. Now I gotta get you,&quot; said Jey.Fans will find out who becomes the next World Heavyweight Champion on November 1 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.