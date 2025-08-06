The Vision to Start a New feud With Major WWE RAW Faction Because of One Important Reason? Possibility Explored

The Seth Rollins-led faction, which is now known as The Vision, has taken control over Monday Night RAW. With the World Heavyweight Championship in his grasp, The Architect holds absolute power and now stands at the pinnacle of the men's division. Rumors have been swirling that Rollins and Co. may target a top faction on the red brand to gain more power.

They might go after The Judgment Day to take the World Tag Team Championship into their possession. Seth Rollins has said several times in his promos that he and his group intend to have it all. Therefore, they may set their sights on the other titles, like the World Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by The Judgment Day.

WWE recently gave a new name to Rollins' faction. This indicates that the company wants to build it as an indomitable force on RAW. Therefore, The Vision having multiple championships would help Triple H solidify the group as a legitimate threat on RAW. Rollins and Co. might confront Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for a World Tag Team Title opportunity.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could challenge the duo for the coveted title on the show, following in the footsteps of their leader. This could kick off a blockbuster feud between The Judgment Day and The Vision on Monday Night RAW. It will not only be a fresh chapter for Seth Rollins and Co., but it will also give Finn Balor and JD McDonagh a great feud.

While the possibility of it happening down the line is high, it is currently nothing more than speculation. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rollins' faction on RAW.

WWE to add a new member to The Vision on RAW?

The Vision has been dominating RAW since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. What started as a two-man alliance between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman became a full-fledged faction following the addition of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This expansion might continue, as another member could join Rollins' group.

The creative team has been portraying The Vision as a dominant force on RAW. Therefore, the company might add a fourth wrestler to the faction. There have been reports that WWE is considering two names, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, as possible contenders to join Seth Rollins' faction.

There is a high possibility that this could happen in the coming weeks. Adding a new member to The Vision will elevate it to new heights, making it truly look like an unstoppable force. Besides, it will significantly benefit the superstar who joins forces with Seth Rollins and Co.

That said, it is just speculation as of now. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the group from here on, with Clash in Paris just a few weeks away.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

