5 WWE Superstars who Seth Rollins Could Add to His Group Against Roman Reigns and His Team

This week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and his group laid out Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight to close the show. After defending his title against Knight, he was ambushed by Punk. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker came out to help The Visionary and laid both men out. This prompted Reigns to come out and handle the situation.Unfortunately, even the OTC1 was laid out. Now, Reigns can team with Punk and Knight while also having Jey Uso or Jimmy by his side. But what about Rollins? In order to beat the OTC1’s team, he needs more recruits.Here are five WWE stars he could get to join his team:#5. Ethan PageNXT’s Ethan Page has proven himself to be just as cunning and backstabbing as Seth Rollins. The NXT North American Champion would be a great addition to the team. Not only would he be a smart choice, but his in-ring skills would play a huge part in helping the team secure wins.Ethan Page [Image Credit: wwe.com]Page will be getting a call to the main roster soon, and aligning himself with the hottest stable on the roster would be a great move.#4. OmosWhile Reed and Breakker are the muscle, the heel group could use someone like Omos. Not only is he massive in size, but he has the speed and strength to back it up. Omos has taken on stars like The Beast, Brock Lesnar. His addition to the team would ensure they are taken seriously as a formidable force in WWE.Omos is currently waiting for WWE's creative team to plan something and throw him a bone. Using him with Seth Rollins could also clear up that issue and give him some screen time. This would also help establish him as a threat on the main roster since he would perhaps be the biggest star around, apart from Talla Tonga.#3. Ricky SaintsWhen battling Punk, why not use one of his close friends? Ricky Saints has always been a Punk fan, and this is something Seth Rollins can use against him. Having someone who knows The Second City Saint as well as Saints would be a major upside.Ricky Saints [Image Credit: wwe.com]While he isn’t as big as Reed or Breakker, he will bring his agility and speed to the group. Not to mention, Saints is over with the NXT fans, and his call-up to the main roster would do wonders for his status in the company if paired with the right group.#2. Carmelo Hayes gets added to the Seth Rollins factionThis is one superstar who has proven himself repeatedly, yet seemingly to no reward. Carmelo Hayes was over in NXT and was the first-round draft pick last year. His work on the main roster speaks for itself. The young star has put on great matches, but has yet to be used in a good storyline.This would be fixed if he’s paired with Seth Rollins and Co. Hayes is vicious and has stood toe to toe with greats like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, his booking has left a lot to be desired, and having him join Rollins would fix this.#1. Trick WilliamsTNA World Champion, Trick Williams, is currently the most over NXT star. There is no one as hot and talented as this young talent. If WWE wishes to capitalize on his growing fame, he needs a main roster call-up.Putting him to work with Seth Rollins would do wonders for him. Not only would it allow him to explore a heel character better, but also have some great matches with the talent on the main roster.Williams is a hot commodity right now, and WWE needs to utilize the opportunity. While he could have a solo run, the talent pool is way too large on the main roster, and he could get lost in the flow, somewhat like Carmelo Hayes is right now. Pairing him with big names will allow him to show off his skills more easily.