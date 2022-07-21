5 Hall of Famers still employed by WWE

WWE created their Hall of Fame in 1993, the ceremony has become an iconic celebration of the very best in professional wrestling.

WWE Hall of Fame kicked off with the inaugural induction being Andre The Giant. Since then, there have been 234 inductees, and the WWE Universe has witnessed a plethora of legends immortalized as Hall of Famers.

While many inductees enjoy an easy life as retired superstars, there are several who remain with WWE, employed in some capacity or another. So let's take a look at five Hall of Famers who are still used by WWE.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley

He is one half of arguably the most remarkable tag team of all time, The Dudley Boyz. D-Von started making a name for himself during his time with ECW. Pairing with Bubba Ray Dudley would ultimately be his meal ticket to superstardom.

D-Von has a list of accolades that would take hours to go over. Everywhere his feet have landed has resulted in history-making moments. In 2018, D-Von took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside Bubba Ray.

In late 2020, D-Von announced that he was officially stepping away from in-ring action. However, the former tag team champion remains with WWE in a backstage capacity. He currently serves as a producer for the company and also works at the WWE Performance Center as an assistant coach.

#4 Jerry "The King" Lawler

For over 5 decades, Jerry Lawler has been the king of pro wrestling.

For over 50 years now, Jerry The King Lawler has reigned in the professional wrestling world. After humble delta beginnings in the Memphis region, Jerry eventually became a household name for wrestling fans everywhere.

By the time Lawler made it to WWE, he had already achieved a lifetime of accolades during the glory days of the territory era. WWE fans were introduced to Jerry in the early 90s and while he had his share of entertaining feuds with the likes of Doink The Clown and other Superstars, most remember him best as Vince McMahon's sidekick jester at the commentary table.

The Hall of Famer has been one of WWE's most loyal employees over the past several decades. He has now gone from a full-time commentator to a part-time on-air personality. He is also typically a part of the pre-show crew for monthly premium events.

In 2007, Jerry earned his spot among the immortal few as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class 2007. Other inductees for that year included Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Dusty Rhodes, and Jim Ross, just to name a few.

#3 Booker T

Booker T is a Superstar from multiple eras. Most have early memories of Booker T as one half of the Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat. Throughout the 90s, Harlem Heat dominated the tag team scene. With memorable feuds against the likes of The Steiner Brothers and other great WCW tag teams.

Booker T's WWE run was a historic one, to say the least. He spent most of his time with WWE at the top of the roster as one of the main event WWE Superstars. Booker has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Booker's first induction was in 2011, and his second induction came in 2019 when Booker T and Stevie Ray were inducted together as the Harlem Heat.

The former six-time world champion is currently still employed with WWE as a pre-show analyst for monthly premium events. The 57-year-old also serves the company as an ambassador as well.

#2 11-time WWE World Champion - Edge

He is undoubtedly one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time. Edge has held a plethora of championships throughout his storied career, most notably the WWE Championship, which he has held a total of 11 times.

The Rated-R Superstar has also been a WWE Tag Team Champion 16 times. In 2012, Edge headlined the WWE Hall of Fame. That was also the same year that The Four Horsemen, Yokozuna, and Mike Tyson were inducted, among several other legends.

In 1996, Edge made his WWE debut. Early on in his career, he worked without a contract, wrestling for only $210 per week, allegedly. The Hall of Famer has come a long way and entertained millions of fans along the way.

At 48 years old, the former WWE champion is still competing as an in-ring competitor. Most recently, Edge has been a part of the Judgment Day storyline. Edge briefly worked as the leader of the faction until being banished out and replaced by Finn Bálor. In recent episodes of RAW, there have been several cryptic vignettes that have suggested Edge's return shortly.

#1 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion - Shawn Michaels

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Shawn Michaels has a history that can never be duplicated.

HBK is an incredible storyteller and was even dubbed "Mr. WrestleMania." His bouts against Ric Flair, The Undertaker is considered by many to be his greatest WrestleMania matches of all time.

The former four-time world champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Michaels' first induction came when he headlined the 2011 ceremony. He was then inducted again as a member of D-Generation X in 2019.

The 56-year-old star has contributed a lot to professional wrestling and he continues to do so as the current Vice President of Talent Development for NXT 2.0 and NXT UK. He also assists with helping train and advise up-and-coming talent at the WWE Performance Center.

