The Wyatt Family's 5 best feuds under Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and now appears to be a free agent. WWE, in yet another shocking announcement, has released one of its most popular stars.

Where Wyatt goes next is anyone's guess, as he could head to AEW or even IMPACT Wrestling. He could even take a leaf out of the book of his former Wyatt Family teammate, Erick Redbeard, and wrestle in the independent scene. Wherever he goes, the superstar is almost guaranteed to find success.

Though his time in WWE was not what it could be, Bray Wyatt had numerous runs in the company to be proud of. Invariably, whenever he had the Wyatt Family under him, things changed for the better.

As a cult leader, Wyatt was second to none and that can be seen in some of the feuds that the Wyatt Family had.

In this article, let's take a look at the top five feuds of the Wyatt Family under Bray Wyatt.

#5 Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family vs The Brothers of Destruction

The Brothers of Destruction, i.e. Kane and The Undertaker, were the perfect opponents for The Wyatt Family. With both wrestlers demonstrating their supernatural powers and Wyatt "stealing" the said powers, it was a slightly silly but extremely entertaining feud.

Any time The Undertaker and Kane are involved together, they tend to put on storylines that the fans would enjoy. With the supernatural Wyatts, they could not have been better paired.

The two teams were perfectly suited to each other's brand, and as a result, whenever they entered the ring, they created magic.

The feud the two teams shared remains one of the best feuds of the last decade, with the shenanigans involving the supernatural powers of the two groups only making it more memorable.

