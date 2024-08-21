The Wyatt Sicks to reveal a new member; former Women's Champion to return as a manager? - 5 directions for Braun Strowman following his WWE return

Braun Strowman returned to action on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Monster Among Men had been sidelined since last month due to a knee injury he suffered in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest.

This week, he showed up to make the save for The Miz, who was about to suffer a post-match beatdown from "Big" Bronson Reed. The Australian star has been trying to injure anyone in his path on RAW.

A feud between Strowman and Reed will be one of the highlights on the red brand going forward.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

With that being said, let's take a look at five possible directions for Braun Strowman in WWE following his return.

#5. Braun Strowman puts over Bronson Reed

WWE has been trying to build up Bronson Reed as a threat on RAW. The former NXT North American Champion brutalized Seth Rollins and R-Truth recently and also won a No Disqualification match against The Miz. His finishing move, Tsunami, got very over with the fans in the process.

Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed will meet in the ring on next week's episode of RAW, and the latter will likely win the match. It would give a boost to his credibility and also give RAW a new top star.

WWE may end up booking Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed once again after next week's encounter as a part of the tournament to find the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

#4. Braun Strowman joins The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks was originally supposed to have six members. However, the group only consists of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. The sixth spot has likely been left empty as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who was originally slated to lead the group.

It is possible that the final spot in the group is given to Braun Strowman at some point because of his history as the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family.

The Monster Among Men could become the powerhouse of the group. It would also be a much-needed change to his character, as he has been working under his current gimmick since he parted ways with The Wyatt Family during the 2016 WWE Draft.

He could directly join the faction or feud with them before he is forced to become a part of them.

#3. Braun Strowman challenges Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker got the biggest win of his career at SummerSlam, where he defeated Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He also retained his title against The Underdog from the Underground in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match last week on RAW.

The next challenger for The Second-Generation Superstar will be determined in a tournament, which may include Braun Strowman as one of the participants.

It is possible that The Monster Among Men wins that tournament and goes on to face Breakker for the Intercontinental title. The Bron vs. Braun encounter will be an explosive one for sure, which the fans would love to see.

#2. Braun Strowman forms a trio with Awesome Truth

Braun Strowman returned on WWE RAW to save The Miz from being assaulted by "Big" Bronson Reed. So, it is possible that The Monster Among Men will form an alliance with Awesome Truth in the future.

R-Truth got injured by Reed last week on RAW. When he returns, he and The Miz could convince the former Universal Champion to become their bodyguard.

#1. Alexa Bliss returns to WWE as Braun Strowman's manager

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss' history together in WWE has been quite interesting. They formed Team Little Big in 2018 during the Mixed Match Challenge and surprisingly had solid chemistry as a duo.

In the summer of 2020, the five-time Women's Champion got involved in the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, which led to her joining forces with the latter.

Expand Tweet

Bliss has been away from WWE programming since losing to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match at Royal Rumble 2023. She has dropped multiple hints about returning to the ring throughout the year.

WWE may shock fans and have the 33-year-old return to reunite with The Monster Among Men. It may even lead to the duo joining The Wyatt Sicks because of their history with Bray Wyatt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback