The Wyatt Sicks to target a young promising team after terrifying return? Exploring the chances

The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return to WWE on the May 24, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The main event of the show saw the WWE Tag Team Championship being defended, with the current champions, The Street Profits, facing the new and upcoming tag team Fraxiom, who earned the title shot by defeating them the week prior.
In the closing moments of the bout, when it seemed like The Street Profits were closing in on victory, the lights went out. The Wyatt Sicks appeared in the center of the ring. They didn’t pick specific targets; they laid out everyone in the ring and at ringside.
In their last run, The Wyatt Sicks used to be the babyface act, targeting heels with a track record of betraying friends or family, like Chad Gable with The Alpha Academy or The Miz for betraying R-Truth. This time, however, they targeted face tag teams like The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and The Street Profits, as well as the heels in DIY—effectively the entire tag team division. No allegiances were pledged based on whether teams were faces or heels. Everyone is a potential target.
Could Fraxiom be Uncle Howdy’s next target? Despite lacking a history of betrayal, WWE Creative seems to believe that keeping The Wyatt Sicks as babyfaces limits their potential feuds. This “everyone is a target” approach allows them to be a permanent presence in the tag team division, with members like Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis possibly making a play for the titles. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy could focus on singles stars with a history of past betrayals.
But why Fraxiom out of all the tag teams? They had a strong debut and have been on a roll of momentum ever since, challenging for the tag titles last week. Their recent showings suggested they could easily take the titles from The Street Profits.
However, WWE already ran a very similar storyline with The Motor City Machine Guns, and it appears they don’t want to run it again with Fraxiom, who were NXT tag team champions until recently. The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY are already embroiled in a feud. The winner of that contest could face The Street Profits, who are likely to come out on top, ensuring a long and impressive reign for the Profits.
Meanwhile, The Wyatt Sicks could target Fraxiom in the weeks ahead. The winner of that feud—either Fraxiom, with their strong push, or The Wyatt Sicks, fresh off their return—could challenge for and win the tag titles at SummerSlam. This would ensure the SmackDown tag-team division continues to thrive in the long term without ruining any team’s credibility.
Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks appeared on the same SmackDown, yet their segments were kept completely separate. This came as a shock to many who expected Alexa to join the faction. Following her segment, Alexa posted a photo on Instagram and also christened herself with a new nickname in the caption. Her caption read:
"I'm the prettiest poison you've ever seen' … Hi, I'm Alexa. 😈."
It might be best to keep Alexa Bliss away from The Wyatt Sicks for now. She already appears to be involved in a storyline with Charlotte Flair, where the legends will likely form an alliance to take on the newcomer champion Tiffany Stratton.
Pairing her with The Wyatt Sicks, who already have a female member in Nikki Cross, might limit her feuds and promo time in the women’s division. However, it will be intriguing to see when and how she eventually joins the faction or if Nikki Cross from The Wyatt Sicks targets her first.