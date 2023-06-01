Then and now: 3 ways WWE could book Domink Mysterio vs. Buddy Matthews in blockbuster rematch

The WWE Universe often pitches Dominik Mysterio to clash with AEW star Buddy Matthews. Both up-and-coming heels share a history, but their bond with the current SmackDown Women's Champion is the prime reason for the theorized dream match.

Reigning AEW Trios Champion Buddy Matthews reportedly signed a five-year deal with the promotion in 2022. WWE allegedly did try to contact him while he was under a non-compete clause. Despite the chaos that ensued in September last year, The House of Black member has stuck to All Elite Wrestling.

The chances of a WWE x AEW Forbidden Door are low, but wrestling fans and even the superstars haven't given up hope. Will Osprey recently demanded a fight against Seth Rollins. Additionally, it looks like Buddy Matthews wants to punish Dom Dom for mingling with his real-life girlfriend Rhea Ripley.

Here are three ways WWE could book Dominik Mysterio versus Buddy Matthews once again.

#3. Resuming Buddy Murphy's story with Aalyah Mysterio

The love angle ended in just a few weeks.

WWE wasn't able to fully explore the romantic angle between Aalyah Mysterio and the formerly known Buddy Murphy. Rey Mysterio's daughter developed feelings for the rival star when Seth Rollins punished his 'Disciple' for costing him the match against Dominik Mysterio. Things were getting tricky for The Mysterio family, but the story was dropped.

Buddy and Aalyah shared a few intimate moments on WWE television despite him being Dominik's antagonist. Upon his return, a jealousy angle could be introduced where he continues romancing Aalyah Mysterio and triggers responses from Dominik and Rhea. All four members could ultimately face off in a mixed tag team match, which could feature various betrayal scenes.

#2. A love triangle between Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Buddy Matthews in WWE

At this point, almost every fan knows the real-life relationship between Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley. This streamlines his future entry in the Dominik-Rhea saga. The thin line between kayfabe and reality has put on countless interesting stories in the past.

Buddy is looking forward to knocking some sense into Dominik Mysterio for mingling with his girlfriend, as per his social media posts. Yet, Ripley may play the savior for her Dom Dom. The Nightmare will try to settle the tension between both stars but ultimately fail, resulting in a typical WWE love triangle ending - Rhea will have to choose between Dominik or Buddy during their showdown.

#1. Dominik gets on the wrong side of The Nightmare

Similar to The Bloodline, which stretched for three years, the Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley story will run its course someday. There are already some subtle hints of a breakup because Dominik can't stand up for himself. He failed to react to Rhea getting slapped by Angie Mysterio while also abandoning her during Valentine's Day to escape the police.

Once the cracks begin to appear in Dominik's association with Rhea, Buddy Matthews could step in. His entry will further trouble Dom's efforts to make up with his Mami. To prove himself, he could challenge Matthews to a match. Both exchanged wins during their feud in 2020, so the next singles showdown will be special.

