"I want to be on my own" - Theory comments on being compared to 16-time WWE Champion

WWE Money in the Bank winner Theory believes he is still in a great position following the company's change in leadership. He also addressed the comparisons he has received to John Cena.

Former CEO Vince McMahon was heavily behind Theory as a character and even had several on-camera segments with the 25-year-old. However, the up-and-coming star has found little success since winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the premium live event on July 2nd.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston & SEScoops on the Ten Count show, Theory disclosed that he still feels like he is in a great spot with Triple H as the Head of Creative. He then addressed comparisons to 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. Theory said he would always appreciate those comparisons and was inspired by the 16-time world champion growing up.

“I will always appreciate that,” he said. “Just being a kid at 8 years old and seeing John Cena for the first time. It really inspired me to do what I’m doing now and it’s made a career and pretty much set up my whole life, so there’s always going to be that appreciation of comparison."

However, Theory added that he eventually hopes his name will stand on its own.

"But for me, I want to be on my own and do my own thing. I think often times, when somebody is on the come up, people are always going to jump to, ‘He does this like this one, or he looks like this one,’ and thats great. People are always gonna do that. But I think time definitely tells and with time I think everybody is going to know that Theory is a standalone name.” (H/T - SEScoops)

What is Theory up to now in WWE?

Theory went on a bit of a losing streak following Money in the Bank, however he got back on track recently with a victory over Dolph Ziggler. On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Johnny Gargano made a surprising return to the company.

Gargano explained that he wanted to become the Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Champion, as well as perform at WrestleMania. Theory interrupted and was disrespectful as he confronted Gargano.

The 25-year-old was in The Way faction with Johnny in NXT, but asked him to be his errand boy on the main roster. The returning star responded with a kick to Theory's face and left him laying in the ring.

Theory and John Cena have hinted at a match and it will be interesting to see if it comes to fruition down the line.

Would you like to see John Cena battle Theory in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

