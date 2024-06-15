There is one man who could help Adam Pearce with his Bron Breakker problem on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker has been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks. Despite several warnings from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, the 26-year-old continued his carnage on the red brand last week. He annihilated Ricochet backstage on RAW in a brutal assault and injured the erstwhile Prince Puma.

Breakker's situation appears to be getting out of hand with every passing week, as Pearce has miserably failed to stop the ongoing mayhem. However, one man could put Adam Pearce out of this conundrum and help him deal with the problem. The name in question is Baron Corbin.

There are several reasons why Corbin could be the wonder drug to eradicate this lingering problem on Monday Night RAW:

No one knows Bron Breakker better than Baron Corbin!

Baron Corbin's relationship with Bron Breakker is unparalleled, as they once used to be a dominant tag team on NXT known as The WolfDogs. No one knows Breakker better than him, as both have been together for a considerable time.

Therefore, Corbin could appear on Monday Night RAW to pay a visit to his former tag team partner amid the ongoing bedlam. He could discuss with Bron Breakker and drop some gospel on the latter, making the 26-year-old star understand that he had become too reckless lately.

Baron Corbin could finally do what Adam Pearce had failed to do on Monday Night RAW. A conversation between the two best friends may finally help the former NXT Champion calm down his nerves. It might help Breakker find a purpose on the red brand rather than launch unhinged attacks.

Bron Breakker has respect for Baron Corbin!

A major reason behind the success of The WolfDogs on NXT is that the friendship between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker was based on mutual respect and understanding. Because of his respect for Corbin, Breakker—who has not been listening to anyone on Monday Night RAW—could pay heed to his former tag-team partner's words.

Hence, Adam Pearce could bring the SmackDown Superstar to Monday Night RAW to tackle the ongoing situation. The former NXT star could listen to his former tag team partner's words assiduously and contemplate them, which could finally enlighten his inner conscience.

Baron Corbin's words could help the former NXT Champion introspect about his recent actions.

Baron Corbin is a babyface!

One of the reasons why Baron Corbin could volunteer to help Adam Pearce solve the Bron Breakker problem is because he is a babyface. Therefore, the RAW General Manager could seek help from Corbin, as the latter may not deny lending a helping hand, given his bond with the RAW Superstar.

The 39-year-old star could be benevolent towards Pearce's potential request, especially because the ongoing conundrum involves his best friend, Bron Breakker. Therefore, Corbin coming to RAW to tackle the situation would put him over among fans and accentuate his babyface persona.

Moreover, the storyline would have an emotional angle, as it could lead to the ephemeral reunion of The WolfDogs, who used to dominate NXT. Hence, Baron Corbin is the only person who could help Adam Pearce deal with the problem on the flagship show.