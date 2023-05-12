There's only one man who can end Edge's WWE career if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is nearing the end of his career, with the World Heavyweight Championship being his final goal in the company. The Rated-R Superstar held the title when he retired in 2011, so winning it would be a full-circle moment.

The 49-year-old star stated his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, culminating at Night of Champions. Edge also claimed that if he wins the title, he will retire once he loses it. This sets up a fascinating final chapter for the WWE legend as he defends his belt and his career against the biggest stars on RAW.

Fans are now desperate to see him win the World Heavyweight Championship and have one final title reign, but who should he lose it to? Who should earn the honor of retiring The Rated-R Superstar for good? There are a few solid options, but only one perfect choice: Kevin Owens.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Still want Kevin Owens to be Edge’s final opponent Still want Kevin Owens to be Edge’s final opponent https://t.co/MZMciJ5UjC

KO needs to retire his fellow Canadian and win the World Heavyweight Championship. He is currently holding tag team gold alongside Sami Zayn, but their heartwarming reunion can be cut short at any time. Once that happens, Owens should return to being a despicable heel. That's what he does best.

And if he is the one to end Edge's WWE career, nobody will forgive him. This is how Kevin Owens can remain a permanent main eventer, unlike the false dawns of his win over John Cena in 2015, the Universal Title victory in 2016, or his feud with Roman Reigns in late 2020.

Edge vs. Kevin Owens for the World Heavyweight Championship would be a feud for the ages on WWE RAW

Both superstars are among the best talkers in WWE, which would serve their potential match with the perfect story. Owens can make Edge's retirement an even bigger deal than it will already be.

Furthermore, the 11-time world champion is interested in facing KO. The two wrestled in a non-televised Steel Cage Match at Madison Square Garden at the end of 2021, with a full-blown program possible in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Edge will win the World Heavyweight Championship, with a few hurdles to cross before Night of Champion is even in sight. That would likely dictate his final set of opponents in WWE.

Do you think Kevin Owens should be on that list? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes