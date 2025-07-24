There’s only one man who can revive Austin Theory’s WWE career, and it’s his former mentor

WWE Superstar Austin Theory's career is seemingly in a dire mess. He was once touted to be the next big superstar in the company, but his career nosedived to an abysmally low point within just three years. He defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in a United States Title match, and then also beat Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley to retain his title at Backlash 2023.

However, his career went downhill soon after dropping the gold to Rey Mysterio. He was soon reduced to a tag team player who was hardly featured in big matches. Aligning with Grayson Waller, A-Town Down Under did no good to his career, and in fact, it dented his popularity.

And now, his association with Grayson Waller has also ended. Waller revealed on Monday Night RAW this week that he was done with Theory, as the 27-year-old superstar was injured. This might have been done to temporarily write off Theory from WWE for some time, with the company having no plans for him. Under the present circumstances, only one superstar can save Theory's career.

Seth Rollins can revive Austin Theory's WWE career

Seth Rollins currently looks to be the only one who can bring back to life Austin Theory's seemingly dead career in WWE. In fact, Rollins was a former mentor to Theory five years ago. He was part of Rollins' heel faction as his "disciple," alongside Buddy Murphy in 2020, but soon, their association ended.

There have been speculations of Rollins getting one more member in his heel group, and WWE could book the 27-year-old superstar to work with The Architect in his group, which might do some good to his career.

Austin Theory thinks highly of Seth Rollins

Austin Theory holds Rollins in high regard in real life, mainly after working under him for a brief period in WWE. During a conversation with Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley on Table Talk in 2021, he said that working with Rollins was great as the WWE legend was always there for him when he needed support. He also said that he wished he had more time to work with Rollins.

"I feel like if I did have more time with him, there would be more that I would learn. It was such a hectic time, but the experience was great. I wouldn't ever skip that moment and I'm a strong believer in everything happening for a reason. It was a great experience," he said. [H/T - The Sportster]

It will be interesting to see if Seth wants to help Theory at this point in the company.

Seth Rollins can bring Austin Theory along with him when he returns

Presently, Seth Rollins is out injured and might be out of action for the next few months. Theory, too, has been written off with an injury angle. So, when Rollins comes back, he can bring Theory alongside him as the fourth member of the faction.

The Visionary can mentor Theory on RAW, and push him to compete against the best in the business. Further, he can also work under Paul Heyman's guidance, and The Oracle's hand behind the scenes can turn things around for the former United States Champion.

It remains to be seen now what WWE has planned for Austin Theory, and whether Triple H really wants to invest in the 27-year-old superstar.

