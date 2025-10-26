There’s only one man who could be Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker in WWE

WWE superstar Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked by an assailant on the October 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown. He was expected to compete against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. However, right before his entrance, someone knocked him down backstage. With this injury, the Samoan Werewolf has been written off from WWE with no timeline for his return.

But the question remains as to who attacked Fatu? The needle of suspicion points at several superstars, including Drew McIntyre and even Cody Rhodes. However, it hasn't been revealed yet as to who was actually behind that assault. And looking at the past year's history of Jacob Fatu, the answer might be right in front of us.

Solo Sikoa could be the man behind the attack on Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu's own family member, Solo Sikoa, could be the one behind this vicious attack. Fatu made his WWE debut last year under Solo's Bloodline 2.0. He was a behemoth in the group and the star attraction. At one point, he even overshadowed Solo, stealing the limelight.

That irked the Bloodline 2.0 leader. And when Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, that further annoyed Solo. The Samoan Werewolf had sniffed Solo's intentions, and he walked out of the group soon.

However, Solo snatched the United States Championship from him at Night of Champions 2025 with the outside help from Tonga Loa and a debuting Talla Tonga. While Fatu did clash against the group, he found little success in overcoming the entire My Family Tree (MFT). Therefore, to teach him a lesson, Solo would have had him attacked on SmackDown.

#2 Solo Sikoa probably didn't want Jacob Fatu to earn a WWE title shot

One probable reason why Solo might have gotten Jacob Fatu laid out on SmackDown could be to rob him of a chance to get a title shot against Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa has fought and lost against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship.

Since Jacob Fatu stood a better chance of winning the title, Solo Sikoa could have asked the Tongans to injure him before he could proceed any further on the show. And, he got Fatu written off from TV for the next few months.

#1 Solo Sikoa could have attacked Jacob as part of wreaking havoc on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa's MFTs are wreaking havoc on the blue brand. Not only are they focused on winning the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Wyatt Sicks, but they also want to establish a dominant presence on SmackDown.

This was evident from their actions two weeks back when a returning Tama Tonga attacked Shinsuke Nakamura, denying him a chance to win the WWE United States Championship from Sami Zayn.

Solo seemingly lost his hold on the brand after the Tongans got injured and Jacob left the group. However, with everything falling in line once again for him, along with Talla Tonga and JC Mateo joining him, the Street Champ could once again be thinking of asserting dominance on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how far he goes in his pursuit.

