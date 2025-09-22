There’s only one man who needs to take out Brock Lesnar; it’s not John Cena!

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena last weekend at Wrestlepalooza in his first match since going on hiatus after SummerSlam 2023. However, it now looks like there’s only one man who needs to take out The Beast Incarnate, and it’s not The Franchise Player.
Logan Paul is the superstar in question. The Maverick sparked a feud with John Cena a few weeks ago on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown. This led to the bitter rivals squaring off at Clash in Paris, where Cena emerged victorious. However, after seemingly ending his feud with The Franchise Player, Paul has recently been taking digs at Brock Lesnar.
The Beast Incarnate made his return on the September 11 episode of the blue brand after his first appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He attacked John Cena and Sami Zayn during a WWE United States Championship match, ending the bout in a no-contest.
On the go-home edition of the Friday night show, Michael Cole and Corey Graves kicked off the show as they prepared for the ESPN Era. Cole was set to interview Lesnar later, but the latter unexpectedly interrupted, heading to the ring as Mchael awkwardly backed off.
Brock Lesnar then lifted Michael Cole effortlessly, forced him into the ring, and aggressively pulled him by the tie. Graves tried intervening, but ate a massive F5 from The Conqueror.
Things didn't end there, as Lesnar declared he's coming for John Cena at Wrestlepalooza while screaming at the camera. He then destroyed the Prime Hydration Station, dismissing referees. Following this, The Beast Incarnate delivered a second F5 to Corey Graves before finally leaving the ring.
It seems like Lesnar's actions didn't sit well with Logan Paul, as he took digs at the former on Twitter. Given this angle, there is a possibility that The Maverick may be the one to potentially take down The Conqueror, especially after assaulting Cena at Wrestlepalooza.
Having faced top wrestlers in WWE, Logan Paul is yet to square off against Brock Lesnar, and it appears the creative team wants to change that soon. If this happens, The Maverick could be booked for the win to regain his momentum after losing to John Cena in France.
However, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen if the creative team will eventually have the superstars share the ring in the near future.
Paul Heyman sends a message to Brock Lesnar following his win at Wrestlepalooza
Brock Lesnar was introduced by his former advocate, Paul Heyman, before his match with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, which he won.
Despite currently being a member of The Vision, The Oracle posted a video on his Twitter handle showing Cena being assaulted by The Beast Incarnate after their match in Indianapolis, and claimed that Lesnar was not in WWE to put smiles on people’s faces, but to put tears in the eyes of children. You can check the post here.
That said, it remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstar going forward.