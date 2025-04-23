There’s only one man in WWE who can stop Gunther from running roughshod over RAW

Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso in the kick-off match of WrestleMania 41. The Ring General wasn’t quite happy about it and showed his rage on the RAW episode following the Grandest Stage of Them All. Among the millions around the world who supported Jey Uso, Michael Cole defended the OG Bloodline star at WrestleMania.

The Ring General showed his wrath on the commentary legend by trying to choke him out, but his broadcast colleague Pat McAfee got involved. McAfee shoved Gunther and saved his friend when the Ring General applied the choke hold on Pat himself.

While the security and officials were all out there, nobody was able to stop the former World Heavyweight Champion from taking McAfee out. While this ended up being a nightmare for all the company officials, it is clear that Gunther is on a warpath and will not leave anyone in his way back to the top.

Recently returned star is the only one who can stop Gunther

The RAW edition after WrestleMania 41 featured a massive return from former All Elite Wrestling star Rusev. While The New Day and the Alpha Academy were set to face each other, The Bulgarian Brute's entrance changed the course of action.

The New Day ran out while the star assaulted the Alpha Academy. Rusev sent a message that he was back in the company to showcase his dominance, something the former World Heavyweight Champion is also known for.

Considering Rusev's intentions following his return, and the warpath the Ring General is on, the former AEW star seems to be the only name who can stop the former World Heavyweight Champion from the carnage he has planned to create in the roster.

Moreover, the Ring General facing someone as dominating and dangerous as Rusev is something the fans have been waiting for. A potential match between them would be a dream-come-true moment and a massive attraction for the company.

Further, this could pave the way for both men to set benchmarks for dominance, with the Ring General returning to the world title scene. In contrast, Rusev could get an opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for these stars in the future.

