There’s only one man in WWE who can stop Gunther at WrestleMania 41, and it’s not Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has gone all out against Jey Uso before their WrestleMania 41 clash. The Imperium leader has been beating the Yeet Master black and blue for several weeks on RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, Gunther decimated Jey's brother Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one clash, and if that wasn't enough, he made him bleed to hurt Jey emotionally.

Jey might have won the Royal Rumble by overcoming 29 other men, but it seems his bout against Gunther will be different. Going by their in-ring skills, it appears Gunther will not let Jey win at Mania. Under these circumstances, there's only one soul who can stop the juggernaut of Gunther in WWE.

Goldberg can return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 to confront Gunther

At the moment, it appears that only Goldberg can stop Gunther. The WWE legend can mark his return at WrestleMania 41 because of his previous encounter with Gunther at Bad Blood last year. The two had a bitter exchange last year, and the Hall of Famer could return at Mania to finally answer the Imperium leader. Since Goldberg has already said that he'll be having his retirement match this summer, he can kickstart the rivalry officially at WrestleMania 41.

Goldberg can attack Gunther, setting up his retirement match

Goldberg can attack Gunther after his match with Jey Uso. Moreover, The Ring General might retain his World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas since he is such a dominant force. Da Man can appear to stun the Austrian when he is celebrating his title victory.

This would also set up Goldberg's retirement match for SummerSlam 2025, which he's hinted at being his last match in the Stamford-based promotion.

Goldberg opens up on having retirement match with Gunther

The 58-year-old WWE legend recently opened up on his final match in WWE with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Surprisingly, the Hall of Famer said that he would not waste such an opportunity.

“He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination,” he said while speaking to Ariel Helwani.

While Goldberg has given his word on his fight with Gunther, it remains to be seen if Triple H will finally bring the two masters of the game face-to-face at WrestleMania 41.

