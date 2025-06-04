There’s only one man in WWE who can stop Seth Rollins from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins is currently looks to be unstoppable in WWE. The Visionary, ever since he aligned with Paul Heyman, is on an attacking spree on Monday nights. He has made the faction more lethal by roping in two monsters, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, as his enforcers. CM Punk and Sami Zayn have tried so far to stop Rollins, but their efforts have turned out to be futile against the might of these four men. Rollins cost CM Punk his Money in the Bank qualifier match this week on RAW, and also attacked Jey Uso during his tag-team match.

It seems that only one person in the promotion can stop The Architect from carrying his onslaught. It's jone other than the OTC, Roman Reigns. After CM Punk, if there's anyone who wants to get his hands on Rollins, it's the former Big Dog. Both Punk and Reigns were taken out together by Rollins and Breakker on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. While Punk returned soon, the OTC hasn't been seen so far.

The four-time WWE Champion can, however, return to WWE soon to get his revenge on Rollins and Heyman. And it can happen as soon as at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this Saturday. Seth Rollins is slated to compete in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend at the Intuit Dome arena in Inglewood, California. While Rollins appears as the favorite to grab the briefcase, things can take a drastic turn if Reigns returns at the last moment to take out The Visionary.

Roman Reigns shall certainly make it his goal to prevent Rollins from grabbing the briefcase. This could ultimately set up their big bout at SummerSlam thus year, which might also involve Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

Roman Reigns can align with CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and his men at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and CM Punk indeed have some issues between them, but the two can get together for one night to take on Seth Rollins and his men. Sami Zayn can also come along to tackle the might of The Visionary and his two monsters at WWE SummerSlam.

If The Tribal Chief returns at WWE Money in the Bank and attacks Seth Rollins, then the big clash can happen at SummerSlam in August. CM Punk and Sami Zayn can join forces with Reigns for a three-on-three match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It would also be interesting to see if Paul Heyman adds a fourth member to the faction to SummerSlam, or if Sami Zayn turns against Punk and Rollins. The Honorary Uce's heel turn is rumored for some time, and it can eventually happen at the big summer PLE.

It remains to be seen how the company ultimately books Roman Reigns' return and how he will exact revenge from Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

