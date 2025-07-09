There’s only one way The Shield can reunite in WWE

The Shield is one of the most fan-favorite factions in the WWE Universe. The original Hounds of Justice featured Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and former WWE star Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). Since Moxley left the Stamford-based promotion and joined All Elite Wrestling, the hopes of fans went downhill for another Shield reunion.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are still part of World Wrestling Entertainment. The company has even used the Shield emotional betrayal angle many times during their interactions and rivalries. The past still haunts the Original Tribal Chief, as the Visionary betrayed and ended the faction.

Despite all this, there is still one way the Hounds of Justice can reunite in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. This could be done if Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker turn against Seth Rollins. It could lead to the OTC joining hands with his former Shield member to take down the villainous faction.

WWE has hinted at a betrayal

On RAW this week, the company has hinted at Bron Breakker's betrayal of the Visionary. This unfolded when he snatched the microphone from Paul Heyman, who was supposed to give it to the Revolutionary. It fuels the possibility that the Seth faction may break down in the near future.

As Roman Reigns is already seeking vengeance against the Dog of WWE, this could eventually lead to Roman and Rollins standing on the same side. This could be the only way WWE can bring back The Shield again in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former Shield member is expected to return soon

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The Head of the Table is expected to make his return soon to the company and is likely to compete at SummerSlam 2025.

Many believe that Reigns could even return at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event to cost Seth Rollins his match against LA Knight.

The Shield reunion can set the stage for a massive dream match

If the company decides to reunite The Shield members, it could set the stage for a massive dream showdown. It's crucial to note that Seth Rollins was one of the biggest enemies of Bloodline and The Rock.

The Visionary was the biggest reason why the OTC got dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. So, even after all this history, if Roman pairs up with his former Shield member, this could trigger the Final Boss.

As a consequence, fans could witness the People's Champion confronting the Only Tribal Chief. This could set the stage for a Roman vs Rock match in the near future.

