There’s Only One Man Who Can Stop Brock Lesnar in WWE Now That He’s Back

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and appears to be an unstoppable force. The Beast Incarnate not only returned in a jacked look but also destroyed John Cena with an F5. Now, a match between the Beast and the Franchise Player is expected to take place soon, but facing Lesnar will not be an easy task for Cena.There is only one man who can stop Brock Lesnar in WWE following his comeback, and that man is former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General had an incredible world title reign, which ended at SummerSlam Night 1, where he suffered a loss against CM Punk.According to reports, the Imperium Leader had a broken nose. This seems to be a crucial reason behind his SummerSlam loss, as the company announced his nose injury after Gunther was busted open at the Biggest Party of the Summer.The recovery timeline of The Ring General is yet to be disclosed, but whenever he returns, a feud between Gunther and Brock Lesnar is likely to take place. The 37-year-old star has already defeated recognized names in the Stamford-based promotion and even defeated Goldberg in his final match. Additionally, the former NXT UK Champion already has shown interest in facing the Beast Incarnate.In an interview, Gunther even marked Lesnar as the end boss, similar to what a video game has. Both The Ring General and the Beast Incarnate were engaged in a brief confrontation at the Men's Royal Rumble match 2023, which also generated buzz for a dream showdown.Sources also disclosed that there were plans for a match, which later got scrapped as Lesnar went on hiatus following SummerSlam 2023. Now that the legendary star is back on television, it's high time to have Gunther vs Brock Lesnar showdown in WWE.With already having impressive accolades, the Ring General not only stands a firm chance to overpower Lesnar but might also defeat him in a singles bout. It remains to be seen what will happen when Gunther returns to the Stamford-based promotion and whether he will manage to stop the Beast after his return from a nose injury.Will Gunther return to WWE sooner than expected to face Brock Lesnar?WWE has officially announced on RAW that Gunther will be out of action indefinitely from the company after what happened at SummerSlam. However, it seems that the Triple H-led promotion has seemingly spoiled the comeback of the Ring General.The Austrian star is still getting advertised for the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event despite being ruled out of television. It could mean that either the former World Heavyweight Champion will be part of France's forthcoming PLE or WWE earlier had plans for him to be at the show.Nevertheless, plans are now canceled, and they forgot to remove him from the promotional material. For those who might not know, WWE Clash in Paris is set to take place live on August 31, 2025, at Paris La Défense Arena.