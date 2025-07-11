There’s still hope; Triple H must bring back beloved former WWE champion after 10 years this weekend following subtle hint

Hell froze over almost two years ago when former WWE Champion CM Punk made one of the biggest and greatest returns in the history of professional wrestling at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Fresh off his termination from AEW, The Voice of The Voiceless made his first appearance in WWE in almost 10 years in a moment many had hoped for for ages, but perhaps few thought would actually occur.

While Punk has lived up to his reputation, having gone on a stellar 20-month tenure so far, he has been one of the most loved wrestlers in WWE. That is really saying something, considering how over so many of WWE's babyfaces are: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, LA Knight, etc., and formerly Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, too.

And yet, being the most controversial man in the business, he has had his fair share of haters, too. But there is someone who enjoys the unanimous adulation of the WWE Universe: Punk's wife, AJ Lee, a WWE legend in her own right and one of the most influential personalities in the history of the industry.

AJ Lee: CM Punk's wife and so much more

AJ Lee's name has been chanted consistently since the RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. She was last seen in the Stamford-based company in 2015. Punk often gives a shout-out to the former WWE Divas Champion and expresses his love and respect for her.

While he has stated that even strictly as a wrestling fan, he would love to see the former Divas Champion make a comeback to WWE, Punk maintains that it will only happen if or when AJ truly wants to make it happen.

AJ Lee is credited with revolutionizing women's wrestling, with her in-ring capabilities and character portrayal way ahead of her time. Her famous post on X in 2015, in response to Stephanie McMahon, sparked healthy and productive discussions about the future of women's wrestling and what WWE could do to make it better.

Lee has to be proud of her role in how far the women have come over the past 10 years, and a certain part of her may want to finally partake in what she helped create.

Why does AJ Lee need to return at WWE Evolution?

So, the question is: why now? Well, with Evolution 2025 around the corner, one of the founding mothers of the movement being involved in some capacity absolutely makes sense. Hopefully, that capacity would be an in-ring return or something to build up to it in the near future. The Triple H-led creative team has been criticized heavily for the lackluster and unimaginative buildup to the event and the counterprogramming to the AEW All In 2025 factor.

The company may have already dropped a hint to generate some hype around the show and a potential AJ Lee return, uploading "Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14)" on the WWE Vault YouTube channel. While no one in their right mind doubts the current talent, and we are likely in store for one of the best events of the summer, the buzz is, unfortunately, still not there.

While the show may lack buzz leading into it, AJ Lee returning at Evolution would, perhaps, make it the biggest development coming out of the weekend, likely overshadowing, by far, Goldberg's retirement the night before, AEW's biggest show of the year, and perhaps, "Hangman" Adam Page beating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Triple H must somehow bring back AJ Lee to wrestling, and Evolution seems to be the night it could finally come to fruition.

The potential for a blockbuster run for AJ Lee

Lee's return to the ring after 10 years would mark one of the biggest moments of this decade. With CM Punk still feuding with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also doing an incredible job as a heel, The Game and Co. could put on the biggest Mixed Tag Team Match in history this summer. Finally, with the sheer amount of talent and championships to contend for in WWE, AJ Lee would have a lot on her plate if she makes a proper comeback to wrestling.

Lee, despite not having wrestled in a decade, is seemingly in the best physical shape of her life, and clips of her sparring with Punk in the ring have often been circulated on social media. She has also been involved with wrestling-associated projects over the past few years, such as Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Finally, it is a sad truth, but no one is getting any younger, and with stars such as Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair still at the top of their games; Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair changing the game itself; and now newer talent like Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria ready to hit their stride, AJ Lee returning to wrestling soon would allow her to meaningfully engage with a plethora of talented women she inspired with her work.

