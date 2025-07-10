Legendary star to make WWE return after 10 years at Evolution this weekend? Exploring potential cues

WWE is set to host the second edition of Evolution this weekend from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. With the premium live event returning after seven years, the company may be planning some major surprises and shockers on the show. Evolution 2025 could see a flurry of returns, including the homecoming of a legendary WWE star after a decade.

Rumors have been swirling that AJ Lee could make her much-awaited return this weekend after ten long years. The buzz arose after the company dropped several potential hints regarding the former Divas Champion just days ahead of the all-women's PLE. WWE posted multiple videos on its social media platforms and YouTube channel highlighting her career.

One significant post was an 81-minute video titled Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14) on the WWE Vault YouTube channel. It was a compilation video that showcased her pivotal moments during that period. In addition, a video of her match against Paige at SummerSlam 2014 was also shared earlier this week, leading up to Evolution.

The company often does this to hype fans about an absent superstar when their return is on the horizon. A similar occurrence featuring AJ Lee days ahead of the spectacle does raise eyebrows. Besides, WWE has left some empty spots in the women's Battle Royal that will take place at Evolution 2025. Those spots have probably been reserved for some big returns.

Hence, the whispers have been growing louder that The Black Widow will return at this weekend's PLE. It remains to be seen whether this buzz leads to something big or if it once again leads to disappointment.

AJ Lee to compete at a major show if she returns at WWE Evolution?

WWE is set to host multiple major shows this year, and one among those is Clash in Paris. It is set to be a major international event, and the Stamford-based promotion would look to go all out. AJ Lee could be part of the spectacular event if she returns to WWE this weekend.

The company is set to host a Battle Royal at Evolution, and the winner will earn a world championship match at Clash in Paris. If Lee makes her highly anticipated return in this contest, the odds of her losing the bout seem less. The Black Widow could outlast every other woman to win the match.

She could then challenge either of the women's champions on RAW or SmackDown for the world title in Paris. WWE has every reason to make it happen, as AJ Lee returning after ten years and winning the Battle Royal could become one of the most historic returns.

It could send the WWE Universe into a frenzy, setting the internet abuzz. Moreover, it could make Evolution 2025 a successful and memorable event for the company. However, this is purely speculation as of now, and fans have to wait for events to unfold this weekend.

