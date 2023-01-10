There are TWO Uncle Howdys, not one, here's why

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed Uncle Howdy finally come face-to-face with Alexa Bliss. However, there may also be a possibility that the latter has met a completely different character.

Bray Wyatt's return occurred during last year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, where he was accompanied by notable characters from the Firefly Funhouse. However, another character that started to appear alongside him was Uncle Howdy.

The character has since made his presence known on both RAW and SmackDown. On a past episode of the Blue brand, Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt. The former's presence was even the cause of Alexa's outburst during her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. However, it looks like the character is different on both occasions.

ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕛𝕖𝕔𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕪 #BlackLivesMatter @Project_Jonny These are two different people/characters. Uncle Harper (the other name that got trademarked) and Uncle Howdy. God I can’t wait for this to continue. These are two different people/characters. Uncle Harper (the other name that got trademarked) and Uncle Howdy. God I can’t wait for this to continue. https://t.co/yM7KivtZ33

The mask and wig have been completely different for both characters on several occasions. The masked character who attacked Bray Wyatt had longer hair and looked leaner, while the other on RAW, who met Alexa, had a shorter cut and sported a hat once again.

WWE also filed two interesting trademarks last year around Wyatt's return. In October, the company filed for the trademarked names Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper. Bray being one of the identities behind the mask is a possibility, especially since he has mentioned fighting his own demons in a SmackDown segment in the past. Wyatt is also no stranger to portraying two characters in WWE, much like he did before his release in 2021 where he also portrayed The Fiend.

Former WWE star was reportedly backstage for RAW to portray Uncle Howdy

Many names have speculated about who really is the person behind the masked character. One of the names that was highly speculated was none other than Wyatt's own family.

Ahead of the recent episode of RAW, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Wyatt's real-life brother and former superstar Bo Dallas was backstage. However, the meeting between Alexa and Howdy didn't really provide any further details about the latter's unmasked identity.

The meet-up between Alexa and Howdy on RAW might have teased fans about a potential partnership between the former RAW Women's Champion and the masked character, or it's also possible that Bliss will return to her dark ways alone just like before.

For now, it remains to be seen what will transpire next between the superstars and if other familiar faces will join the interesting storyline.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes