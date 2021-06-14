5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week: Brand new challenger for top champion; Commander Azeez pins massive superstar

Riddle picked up a loss against Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW. Randy Orton did not seem too happy with his partner’s actions during the contest. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a contract signing segment that ended without a brawl breaking out.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler appeared to confront Alexa Bliss and Lilly at the end of the show. Things didn't go too well for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. What happened to Baszler after RAW went off-air on Monday Night?

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon to retain her NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: In Your House. Meanwhile, LA Knight became the first-ever Million Dollar Champion on NXT. Will WWE make the championship a regular title on the show?

Karrion Kross punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT by retaining his title at TakeOver. Is there anyone in NXT who can take on The Herald of Doomsday and dominate him?

Cesaro returned to WWE SmackDown and immediately targeted Seth Rollins. An extended rivalry between the two superstars will help strengthen the SmackDown card. The Usos had a falling out with Roman Reigns, while Rey Mysterio looked to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Things didn't go down too well for The Master of the 619, as Reigns unloaded on him and his son. Will Rey be able to take the fight to Reigns inside Hell in a Cell?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Riddle must cost The R-K-Bros a tag team match on WWE RAW

Riddle and Randy Orton have an interesting partnership on WWE RAW. The two teamed up to form R-K-Bro but are still trying to iron out some of their differences.

Riddle and Orton both defeated Xavier Woods in singles matches by using each other’s finishers. However, Riddle tried a little too hard to impress The Viper last week and picked up a loss against Kofi Kingston.

WWE has booked a tag team match between The New Day and R-K-Bro for this week’s RAW. It will likely be one of the bigger matches on RAW this week. WWE must allow Riddle to blunder this week and take the pin to give New Day the victory.

AJ Styles and Omos currently hold the RAW Tag Team Championships and need to have a longer reign. For that to be possible, WWE must ensure that some differences remain between R-K-Bro for longer.

The Viper could then help Riddle get better and develop his character on RAW. It will give them time before both men challenge for the RAW Tag Team titles at WWE SummerSlam.

