5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Paul Heyman kneels before Roman Reigns; Edge destroys Seth Rollins

The King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments took off on WWE SmackDown this week. Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn competed in the first KOTR match, while Finn Balor and Cesaro later competed in the second contest.

However, the Queen's Crown tournament got little time on this week's SmackDown. Carmella surprisingly defeated Liv Morgan after a short contest. On the other hand, Zelina Vega took down former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville announced that she would take on Naomi in a match on next week's SmackDown. It will be Deville's first match back in the ring in a long time.

Roman Reigns demanded some answers from Paul Heyman on SmackDown. Edge and Seth Rollins also wrote another chapter in their rivalry before Crown Jewel.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this Friday night-

#5. Bianca Belair showcased her strength on WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks defeated Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown last week after interference from Becky Lynch. This week, the three women were booked for a contract signing segment for their match at Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair entered the ring for the contract signing while Becky Lynch had her table on the ramp. Sasha Banks stood on the announce table as Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville tried to keep everything under control.

A war of words between the three women led to a brawl in the center of the SmackDown ring. Belair showcased her strength and lifted both women upon her shoulders for the KOD.

Sasha Banks managed to slip out, but Belair threw her on the table and then hit the KOD on The Man through Banks and the table.

WWE put over The EST over this time around. All three women have had their moments to shine and have hyped the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Hopefully, WWE will allow the women enough time to put on a great show in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd.

