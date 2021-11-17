5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Tommaso Ciampa mocks Scott Steiner; big match set for WarGames

WWE NXT 2.0 delivered yet another interesting show this week. The main event featured Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez taking their rivalry to the next level.

Dexter Lumis showed Tony D'Angelo who's the boss in NXT, while Carmella Hayes and Trick Williams tried to make a mark of their own. Odyssey Jones teamed up with Jacket Time for the first time to take on Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong, Julius, and Brutus Creed.

Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson also came face to face on NXT 2.0. Hudson powerbombed Grimes to end the segment and nearly cut off his hair and beard.

Von Wagner also returned to NXT after a cameo on SmackDown. He teamed up with Kyle O'Reilly to defeat Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Oddly, NXT has made KOR a tag team performer again, and he will likely challenge Imperium soon with Wagner.

There were a few great matches and segments on NXT this week that helped build towards future shows. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Dexter Lumis' defeat led to a big match being booked on WWE NXT 2.0

Tony D'Angelo and Dexter Lumis competed in the first match of WWE NXT 2.0 this week. Lumis used his experience to push D'Angelo to the limits early and did not give him much time to regroup.

Once D'Angelo created some separation, he got back in the game. He raked Lumis' eye and hit a Fisherman's Neckbreaker for a relatively quick win.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams struck after the match. The two trapped The Tortured Artist's hand in a steel chair. They hit a diving stomp on the chair to injure Lumis before Johnny Gargano rushed in to make the save.

Johnny challenged Hayes to an NXT North American Championship match next week. Pete Dunne appeared and claimed he deserved the title shot more as he defeated the champion last week.

Hayes and Trick reappeared as the former accepted both men's challenges, setting up a Triple Threat Match for next week.

The match was good and helped D'Angelo come across as a real threat on NXT. However, the post-match segment was more interesting.

NXT 2.0 could make Melo a true star if he defeats both Dunne and Gargano to retain his title. The match will give fans something great to look forward to next week.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy