5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Mandy Rose finds next challenger; Bron Breakker refuses to back down

WWE NXT 2.0 hosted Halloween Havoc last week. The episode saw several top championships change hands during the show. MSK lost their NXT Tag Team Championships to Imperium after a good match.

Meanwhile, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark lost their titles to Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose was also successful at Halloween Havoc as the return of Dakota Kai allowed her to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Only Tommaso Ciampa walked out of Halloween Havoc with his title around his waist. This week on NXT 2.0, fans expected WWE to build some new rivalries for the new champions. MSK looked to make a comeback after their loss at the hands of Imperium.

Solo Sikoa also made his debut on the show and impressed fans with a quick win over Jeet Rama. Meanwhile, Xyon Quinn picked up another squash win on NXT 2.0.

Tuesday night was filled with some good matches and segments. Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. WWE NXT 2.0 set the stage for the next challenger for the women’s title

After defeating Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc, Mandy Rose kicked off the show on Tuesday night. She celebrated the victory of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose told the NXT 2.0 Universe that the rest of Toxic Attraction was busy beating down Zoey Stark backstage.

Io Shirai took things personally and came out to challenge her to a match. Rose said she was ready for the challenge and attacked Shirai before throwing her out of the ring.

The Genius of the Sky returned to suplex Rose in the corner and set up a moonsault. Dolin and Jayne came out to make the save and beat down the former NXT Women's Champion.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter evened the odds on NXT 2.0 and sent the champions running.

NXT 2.0 started well with the new women’s champion in the ring. Her promo seemed much better than the ones she delivered over the past several weeks.

Shirai is the best women’s wrestler in NXT 2.0, and she will give Rose a great match whenever the two women meet. However, losing to Rose is something that can really damage Shirai’s image.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry