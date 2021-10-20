5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right before Halloween Havoc: Johnny Gargano reenters title picture; Diamond Mine suffers setback

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 before Halloween Havoc built towards the matches for next week’s special show. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was ready to team up with his challenger once again to compete in a tag team match.

Meanwhile, a Triple Threat Match was booked between one superstar from each team participating in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships match at Halloween Havoc.

Carmelo Hayes was expected to come out with Trick Williams to celebrate his surprise NXT North American Championships victory last week. Meanwhile, LA Knight punched his ticket to become the host of Halloween Havoc for next Tuesday’s show.

Cora Jade stunned Elektra Lopez with another big win on NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, Tony D’Angelo continued to impress as he picked up another quick win to push ahead on the brand.

The action was tight on this week’s show and allowed the brand to build towards the upcoming special episode. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 before Halloween Havoc.

#5. Johnny Gargano reentered the title picture on WWE NXT 2.0

Carmelo Hayes surprised the WWE Universe last week when he cashed in his contract on the NXT North American Champion. Hayes went after Isaiah “Swerve” Scott moments after he emerged victorious from a contest against Santos Escobar.

The new NXT North American Champion came out to celebrate with Trick Williams by his side. The Final Boss did not waste any time and put himself over as the top champion in NXT 2.0.

Hayes was looking to have a good time on Tuesday night, but Johnny Gargano interrupted him. He wanted to get back in the ring and win the NXT North American Championship right away.

Trick Williams tried to intimidate Johnny Wrestling, but Dexter Lumis arrived to back up his on-screen father-in-law. Gargano took the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo.

Later on, Lumis invited Melo and Trick for a visit to the haunted house at Halloween Havoc if they wanted the title back.

NXT 2.0 did well to get Gargano back in the game. He had been away for some time and could prove to be the best first opponent for Carmelo. Lumis and Gargano work well together, and WWE should look to keep them paired up for some time.

