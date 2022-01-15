5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Lita returns; Seth Rollins gets the better of Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown had another exciting show this week, filled with some of the top superstars. Seth Rollins appeared during the episode to build his case for the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns looked to shoot his next challenger down before locking horns with him.

Lita was also advertised to make an appearance on Friday Night. The WWE Hall of Famer came across a reigning champion on the brand, making a statement before Royal Rumble.

The Usos were looking to find their next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. With King Woods out injured, four different teams competed to determine who would take on Jimmy and Jey next.

Natalya was confident of adding another World Record to her name as she battled Aliyah in the ring. However, the newcomer managed to shock Natalya and pick up the quickest win of her career.

Sami Zayn also aimed to get back at Johnny Knoxville this week. However, his night did not end the way he would have wanted it to. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week's episode.

#5. The Viking Raiders became The Usos' next challengers on WWE SmackDown

The Usos kicked off this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey introduced a Fatal-Four-Way tag team match to determine the No. 1 contenders to their titles.

Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto), the team of Cesaro and Mansoor, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) geared up for the match. The champs delivered Superkicks to Erik and Mansoor before the match even started.

The match had some decent spots to keep it interesting. Mahal and Cesaro worked together to deliver a great superplex to Ivar in one of the best moments of the contest.

Cesaro nearly took Ivar for a swing before Mahal broke it up. Los Lotharios gained control of the contest and looked like the favorites to win. In the end, the Viking Raiders dropped Humberto with the Viking Experience to become the number one contender for the tag team championships.

Out of all the teams that competed in the match, The Viking Raiders were by far the superior ones. Erik and Ivar can realistically dethrone Jimmy and Jey on SmackDown. It's time for The Viking Raiders to get back on top in the tag team division again.

