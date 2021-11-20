5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Survivor Series: Big E humiliates Roman Reigns; King Woods loses his crown

With just 48 hours to go for WWE Survivor Series, SmackDown booked a loaded episode to build the matches for Sunday.

Roman Reigns was expected to meet King Woods in the middle after the former disrespected The King on SmackDown last week.

The final member of Team SmackDown was also crowned during the show. WWE announced a 25-man Dual Brand Battle Royal to warm up the crowds on Sunday night.

Apart from that, Shinsuke Nakamura got some revenge on SmackDown as he took down Angel in a singles match. The victory will give the Intercontinental Champion some boost before his match against the United States Champion.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler teamed up to defeat Naomi and Aliyah after the referee counted a fast count. After the match, Aja Smith asked Sonya Deville if she did a good job before being sent on her way.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on Friday before Survivor Series.

#5. Roman Reigns disrespected King Woods on WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos opened the show. Jimmy and Jey Uso believed they sent a loud and clear message to Big E on Monday night.

The ring was decorated with the King of the Ring items stolen after the group attacked Xavier Woods on SmackDown last week. Roman Reigns took exception to the items in the ring and claimed he didn't need any gimmicks to be acknowledged.

King Woods interrupted the Universal Champion and challenged him to a match later in the night without The Usos around. Woods watched as The Bloodline damaged his cloak, throne, and scepter in the middle of the SmackDown ring.

The King tried to stop Reigns from destroying his crown, but The Usos got hold of him. They held Woods down, and Roman smashed the crown with his foot to make a statement.

It was a brilliant segment to kick off the show. New Day’s presence on SmackDown, along with Big E being the WWE Champion, helped the company build the biggest Survivor Series match.

Watching Woods’ lifelong dream and struggle ruined by The Bloodline was an emotional moment. The segment was booked very well, and The Bloodline made a statement early on in the show. Unfortunately, there was no real build for The Usos' match against The RK-Bros for Survivor Series on SmackDown.

