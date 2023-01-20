This 25-year-old star could be WWE's next big main eventer

WWE's track record of NXT call-ups in the past few years hasn't been the best. Several stars from the developmental brand would debut on RAW or SmackDown before their initial push gets fizzled out and they get lost in the shuffle. However, ever since Triple H has taken charge of creative, things have improved.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, while Gunther has been booked to perfection. His Intercontinental Title reign keeps on getting better and better. Back in NXT, though, is another hopeful main eventer who is having a memorable reign.

Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, had a magnificent first year as part of WWE. He was so impressive that you - the fans - voted him the Rookie of the Year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The current NXT Champion has gone from strength to strength since then.

It remains to be seen when Breakker drops the title, but once he does, a massive push on the main roster awaits him. The second-generation star could be fast-tracked to the main event scene, especially if the WWE and Universal Championships are split.

However, with the prestige of the midcard titles being raised under Triple H, he may enjoy a long reign with either the IC or US Titles instead. Bron Breakker is set to break out soon.

How did WWE NXT's Bron Breakker react to winning Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rookie of the Year award?

As mentioned above, Breakker was named Sportskeeda's Rookie of the Year in 2022. When interviewed about it during WrestleMania 38 weekend, he was delighted to have received the award and stated how he's looking to improve:

"It's cool, man. It's an honor, and I think it's pretty cool that the fans think highly of me in that regard. It's an honor for me, and it's pretty cool, and I hope I continue to win people over and people continue to watch me and enjoy what I'm doing," said Bron Breakker.

While he isn't eligible for the award this year, the 25-year-old star has proven his worth as NXT Champion. The sky is the limit for Bron Breakker in WWE, who already carries himself like a megastar. However, who can follow him as the Rookie of the Year in the second-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards?

From Hook to Logan Paul, stay tuned to learn more about how you can vote for your favorites in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Will Bron Breakker win a WWE world title in the next two years? Yes No 0 votes